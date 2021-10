Should Investors Be Watching These Top Renewable Energy Stocks Right Now?. Throughout the Q3 earnings season, companies continue to impress across the board. Notably, renewable energy stocks are also among this group of stocks in the stock market today. For the most part, this comes as no surprise given the growing case for the industry today. Once you consider the ongoing climate crisis, the potential long-term growth prospects of clean energy stocks would be apparent. Not to mention, governments across the globe are hard at work pushing their respective environmental agendas. In turn, this would mean that there could be plenty of funding heading towards the industry as well.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO