Energy Industry

Iraq Oil Minister: Expecting oil prices to reach $100/bbl in H1 2022

By Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe added that “global oil inventories are at their lowest levels.”. WTI is unimpressed by the above comments, as it keeps its corrective stint intact below the $82 mark. The US oil was last seen trading at $81.67, down 0.95% on a daily basis. Information on these pages contains...

www.fxstreet.com

FXStreet.com

WTI prices pare daily losses and return above $82.00

Higher US stocks, Iran cools off oil rally. WTI testing important support at $80.80. Front-month WTI prices have picked up from two-week lows below $81.00 to regain the $82.00 level, turning positive on the day. The oil rally witnessed over the past two months, however, seems to have stalled after hitting levels near $85.00 earlier this week.
FXStreet.com

USD/JPY refreshes daily lows below 113.55 ahead of UK/Japan data

USD/JPY consolidates below 113.55 in the initial Asian session. The US dollar trades at four-week lows despite higher US T-bonds yields. BOJ interest rate decision and forecast, and mixed economic data supported the yen. On the other hand, the Japanese yen gained some traction after the Bank of Japan (BoJ)...
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures fall by more than 2%; natural-gas futures end at more than 3-week high

Oil futures settled with a loss of more than 2% on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration reported a 4.3 million-barrel weekly climb in U.S. crude inventories and amid news that Iran may soon renew talks with world powers on a nuclear deal. Iran's chief negotiator, Ali Bagheri, said Wednesday that Iran will return to nuclear discussions before the end of November, according to The Wall Street Journal. "If this leads to the eventual withdrawal of U.S. sanctions, Iranian oil exports will rise, ending the threat of a supply shortage that has been partly the reason behind the big oil rally," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets, in a market update. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery fell $1.99, or nearly 2.4%, to settle at $82.66 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, rallied, getting a boost from some forecasts for colder weather as the November contracts expired. November natural gas rose 32 cents, or 5.4%, to settle at $6.202 per million British thermal units, the highest in just over three weeks. The new front month December contract added 20 cents, or almost 3.3%, to $6.198 per million Btus.
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly climb in U.S. crude supplies, but stocks at a key delivery hub decline

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.3 million barrels for the week ended Oct. 22. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts expected a 100,000-barrel decline, but the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 2.3 million-barrel climb, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 2 million barrels for gasoline and 400,000 barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey expected supplies to decrease by 2.7 million barrels for gasoline and 2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub fell by 3.9 million barrels for the week. Oil prices continued to trade lower after the EIA data. December West Texas Intermediate crude contract fell 83 cents, or 1%, at $83.82 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, little changed from $83.81 before the supply data.
investing.com

Oil Down, Loses Momentum After Reaching High

Investing.com – Oil prices slid for a second straight day after peaking with a seven-year high at the start of the week, after a jump in U.S. crude inventory was discovered. Brent oil futures dropped 2.23% to $82 by 12:01 AM ET (4:01 AM GST) and {{8849| WTI futures } } also tumbled 1.97% to $81.03.
OilPrice.com

Big Oil’s Exodus From Iraq Is Great News For Russia

An exodus of Western oil companies from Iraq has left Russia in a very advantageous position when it comes to negotiating its production deals there. Russia and Iraq have been tussling over production and profits at the West Qurna 2 oil field for years, and now Russia feels it has the opportunity to improve its position there.
investing.com

Crude Oil Higher; Strong Probability of $100/Bbl

Investing.com -- Oil prices edged up Tuesday, near multi-year highs as the market’s outlook remains tight given increasing fuel demand, particularly in the U.S., and only gradual increases in supply. By 8:45 AM ET (1245 GMT), U.S. crude futures were up 0.5% at $84.16 a barrel, while Brent futures were...
Shore News Network

Oil prices reach multi-year highs on tight supply

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Oil prices reached multi-year highs on Monday before steadying, as tight global supply and strengthening fuel demand in the United States and beyond supported prices. Brent crude futures gained 46 cents to settle at $85.99 a barrel. The contract reached a session high of $86.70 a...
investing.com

Crude Oil Climbs to Multi-Year Highs; Goldman Sees Over $90/Bbl

Investing.com -- Oil prices surged Friday, climbing to new multi-year highs with top producers only gradually increasing global supply despite fuel demand increasing as economies recover from pandemic-induced slowdowns. By 9:25 AM ET (1325 GMT), U.S. crude futures were up 1.6% at $85.05 a barrel, climbing above $85 for the...
NBC Connecticut

Asia-Pacific Stocks Mixed as HSBC Earnings Beat Expectations; Oil Prices Rise

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Monday as investors reacted to the release of HSBC earnings. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed little changed at 26,132.03. Hong Kong-listed shares of HSBC rose 0.43% after the bank on Monday reported a pre-tax profit in the third quarter of 2021 that bested expectations.
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Dip As China Considers Market Intervention

Oil prices dropped early on Wednesday after China said it was considering an intervention on the domestic coal market to reduce the record prices down to a “reasonable range.”. As of 7:56 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, before the weekly EIA inventory report, WTI Crude prices were down 1.11% at $82.04,...
jwnenergy.com

Iraq oil minister joins bulls seeing $100-a-barrel crude

Add Iraq’s oil minister to the list of people discussing oil hitting $100/bbl again. Crude prices could hit triple digits for the first time since 2014 in the first half of next year, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar, the oil minister of OPEC’s second-largest producer, said at an event in Baghdad on Wednesday. Russia’s president Vladimir Putin said earlier this month that it’s “quite possible” they will hit $100, while the boss of trading giant Mercuria Energy Group Ltd. said on Monday prices could reach that level this winter.
Houston Chronicle

U.S. stockpiles decrease along with oil price

U.S. crude inventories decreased by 400,000 barrels last week as oil prices fell Wednesday morning, trading at $82.44 at 9:32 a.m. Central. IHS: U.S. propane market headed for 'armageddon' this winter. The nation’s commercial crude inventories decreased to 426.5 million barrels during the week ended Oct. 15 from about 427...
OilPrice.com

Iraq: Oil Could Hit $100 Next Year

Oil prices could hit $100 a barrel during the first half of 2022 amid low global commercial stocks, Iraq’s Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismaael said on Wednesday, as carried by Reuters. At the same time, the minister told reporters in Baghdad that the OPEC+ group was considering ways to...
OilPrice.com

Forget $100, Options Traders Now Betting On Oil Prices Hitting $200

As oil prices hit multi-year highs, some speculative traders are betting on the options market that oil could exceed $100 a barrel by the end of this year and even reach a record $200 per barrel by the end of 2022. Call options give traders the right—but not the obligation—to...
naturalgasworld.com

Indian oil minister says high oil, gas prices can hit economic revival

India's petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri was speaking at the India Energy Forum by Ceraweek that is taking place in New Delhi. High oil and gas prices can hamper the nascent economic revival that is taking place in developing countries like India, the country’s petroleum and natural gas mini...
OilPrice.com

Why Iraq Can, But Won’t, Reach 8 Million Bpd Of Oil Production

Iraq is perfectly capable of producing 8 million bpd of crude oil, or even its original figure of 12 million bpd. Officially, according to the EIA, it holds a very conservatively estimated 145 billion barrels of proved crude oil reserves. Baghdad’s unstable relationship with the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region has proven...
