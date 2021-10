Defining and then refining or replacing processes can save significant time and money. One company cut its new hire orientation time by 85%. As the economy recovers and job growth is on the rise, businesses are feeling the pressure to get roles filled quickly and effectively. As recent indices reveal economic growth reaching beyond pre-pandemic levels, reports on the Great Resignation crowd headlines. Employers that are regaining their footing more quickly as job openings surge know that making the hire is only half of the costly battle of empty or poorly filled positions. Getting the right new hires and ramping them up to full productivity can save on tangible and intangible costs with far-reaching consequences. But what role does operational excellence have to play?

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 20 HOURS AGO