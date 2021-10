The long-awaited new-gen versions of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt could be dropping as soon as later today, according to a recently discovered PEGI leak. CD Projekt RED announced earlier this year that the fantasy RPG would be coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S along with improved visuals, enhanced loading times, and a handful of special cosmetic DLC based on the Netflix show. Oh, and it'll come with the Hearts Of Stone and Blood And Wine expansions included, and be a free upgrade for anyone who already owns the game. As far as excuses to replay the game for a fifth time go, this is up there.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO