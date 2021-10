Tradition had been done and Ubisoft has released the third part of the educational mode associated with the Assassin's Creed series. Today marked the release of another educational position connected with the Assassin's Creed series. Discovery Tour: Viking Age is available for free to all owners of Assassin's Creed: Valhalla as an in-game mode, as well as a standalone title, which can be purchased on Ubisoft Connect and Epic Games Store (for now, it's only available on PC; it will arrive on consoles early next year).

