Whenever you see a child at a Disney Park, typically, they have a giant smile on their face and are incredibly excited. Time and time again, we have seen trip reveals that parents would announce to their children, where the kids would cry with excitement knowing they are going to Disney. Of course, there are certain outliers such as “Side-Eye Chloe,” a young girl who reacted so hilariously unexcited to news of a Disneyland vacation that she became a meme that would later sell for over $70,000.00.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 8 DAYS AGO