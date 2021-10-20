CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Activision says 40 employees were disciplined over misconduct scandal

By Ethan Jakob Craft
Advertising Age
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActivision Blizzard Inc. said more than 20 employees have “exited” and at least 20 others have received disciplinary action as part of an internal investigation into allegations of sexual harassment or misconduct over the past three months. The biggest U.S. video game publisher has been facing a cultural reckoning...

adage.com

Comments / 0

Related
gamesindustry.biz

20 Activision Blizzard employees have "exited company" since lawsuit

Over 20 people have "exited" Activision Blizzard for disciplinary reasons in recent months, with a further 20 people having faced "other types of disciplinary action." This was shared by executive vice president for corporate affairs Fran Townsend in an email to all staff that was also shared on Activision Blizzard's website.
BUSINESS
wccftech.com

Activision Blizzard Fired 20+ Employees and Sanctioned 20+ More in an Attempt to Clean Up Its Workplace Culture

Activision Blizzard Executive Vice President for Corporate Affairs Frances Townsend revealed in a letter to employees (available for public reading) that over 20 individuals have been fired, in addition to a similar amount who'll remain at the company but have been sanctioned, for their behaviour on the workplace. Ongoing Investigations:...
BUSINESS
dot.LA

Read Activision's Letter to Staff After Firing 20 Employees

Activision Blizzard addressed ongoing employee concerns over workplace culture in a letter to staff Tuesday, and said it disciplined 40 employees for inappropriate workplace behavior. The letter was written by Blizzard's Executive Vice President for Corporate Affairs (and former U.S. Homeland Security adviser) Frances Townsend, who joined the company in...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
NME

Activision has fired 20 employees in response to harassment claims

Activision Blizzard has reportedly fired 20 employees since company-wide sexual harassment and discrimination claims were made this summer. As reported in the Financial Times, the Call Of Duty and World Of Warcraft publisher sent a letter to staff yesterday (October 19) informing them of the dismissals, while adding that 20 individuals have also been reprimanded.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Verge

Activision Blizzard says 20 employees ‘exited’ as part of harassment investigations

Activision Blizzard says more than 20 employees have “exited” the company, and more than 20 other employees have been reprimanded following complaints about misconduct. The Financial Times reported that the company sent a letter to staff on Tuesday with the details, and chief compliance officer Frances Townsend told the outlet that the list included game developers and “a few” supervisors but no members of the board. Activision Blizzard later posted the letter online.
BUSINESS
dbltap.com

Activision Blizzard Disciplining Workers While Delaying Lawsuit

Activision Blizzard says more than 20 employees have "exited" the company, and more than 20 others have faced disciplinary action, in the wake of a lawsuit detailing a culture of sexism and gender-based discrimination at the company. The news comes from an interview between the Financial Times (via Kotaku) and...
BUSINESS
gamepolar.com

Activision Blizzard says over 20 workers have ‘exited’ following harassment circumstances

Activision Blizzard has confirmed that greater than 20 workers have “exited” the corporate as a part of its efforts to vary its inner tradition following allegations of fostering a “frat boy” office. The online game firm has published the letter Govt VP for Company Affairs Fran Townsend despatched to workers revealing the transfer, during which she additionally stated that greater than 20 different people confronted various kinds of disciplinary motion. Again in July, the California Division of Truthful Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit towards the developer for permitting a piece setting whereby feminine workers have been allegedly subjected to fixed sexual harassment.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Kotick
AFP

Over 20 'exit' gaming giant Activision Blizzard after harassment accusations

More than 20 employees of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard have "exited" the gaming giant, the company said in a staff email, following accusations of sexual harassment and discrimination against women. In August, the California-based videogame maker had promised a review of its practices following employee walks out over management's initial dismissal of a state lawsuit that described a "pervasive frat boy workplace culture". In an email sent to staff Tuesday, the company's chief compliance officer Fran Townsend said "more than 20 individuals have exited Activision Blizzard and more than 20 individuals faced other types of disciplinary action" over concerns reported both recently and a few years ago. The Financial Times reported Tuesday that more than 20 employees had been fired, including game developers and a few supervisors.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Activision Blizzard Inc#Twitter
theeastcountygazette.com

Biden Government to Send $1400 Worth of 6 Child Tax Credit Instalments!

The good news to all Americans is that this week, a $1400 stimulus payment has been sent out by the US. government. More similar checks are been processed to be out soon e.g. the three smaller stimulus checks; according to reports, the latter stimulus check will be disbursed on Friday, October 15.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Facebook whistleblower says riots and genocides are the ‘opening chapters’ if action isn’t taken

The Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen has said that events such as the 6 January US Capitol riot and genocides in Myanmar and Ethopia are the “opening chapters” of worse events if action is not taken against the social media company.Ms Haugen gave the warning while giving evidence to parliament ahead of the government’s development of an Online Harms Bill. “Engagement-based ranking prioritises and amplifies divisive, polarising content”, Ms Haugen said, adding that the company could make non-content-based choices that would sliver off half-percentage points of growth but “Facebook is unwilling to give up those slivers for our safety”.The “opening...
PROTESTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Post

Apple fires employee who raised awareness of workplace misconduct allegations at the company

Apple fired an employee Thursday who was critical of the company’s handling of workplace misconduct allegations. Janneke Parrish, a product manager on Apple Maps who is based in Texas, was involved in #AppleToo, a movement aimed at improving working conditions at the company, particularly for traditionally underrepresented groups. Parrish has been running the #AppleToo digest, a collection of anonymous stories from Apple employees who offered personal stories alleging discrimination and other labor violations at the company.
BUSINESS
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore Police internal affairs investigator sues department over discipline, discrimination

A Baltimore Police officer assigned to the internal affairs unit is suing the department, alleging he was discriminated against and wrongly accused of leaking information to the target of an administrative investigation. Chedais Jacques, a Haitian national who was hired by the department in 2008, filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court this month, claiming that he was retaliated against ...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy