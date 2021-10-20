Activision says 40 employees were disciplined over misconduct scandal

More than 20 employees of "Call of Duty" maker Activision Blizzard have "exited" the gaming giant, the company said in a staff email, following accusations of sexual harassment and discrimination against women. In August, the California-based videogame maker had promised a review of its practices following employee walks out over management's initial dismissal of a state lawsuit that described a "pervasive frat boy workplace culture". In an email sent to staff Tuesday, the company's chief compliance officer Fran Townsend said "more than 20 individuals have exited Activision Blizzard and more than 20 individuals faced other types of disciplinary action" over concerns reported both recently and a few years ago. The Financial Times reported Tuesday that more than 20 employees had been fired, including game developers and a few supervisors.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO