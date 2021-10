Crew Dragon and the Starliner. Two space capsules, both alike in dignity, but with plenty of differences between them, starting with their manufacturers — SpaceX and Boeing. But let’s start with the similarities: The two spacecraft are both reusable space capsule designs capable of seating up to seven crew and ferrying cargo to low Earth orbit and the International Space Station (ISS). Boeing and SpaceX are also both contractors under NASA’s Commerical Crew Program.

