CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Lawyer: Items linked to Brian Laundrie found in Florida park

By CURT ANDERSON
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YJc04_0cXJ71sd00
Missing Traveler FILE - This Aug. 12, 2021 file photo from video provided by The Moab Police Department shows Brian Laundrie talking to a police officer after police pulled over the van he was traveling in with his girlfriend, Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito, near the entrance to Arches National Park. Laundrie, the boyfriend of Gabby Petito, whose body was found at a national park in Wyoming after a cross-country trip with him, has been charged with unauthorized use of a debit card as searchers continue looking for him in Florida swampland, federal authorities announced Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. (The Moab Police Department via AP, File) (Uncredited)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — (AP) — Items believed to belong to Brian Laundrie were found Wednesday in a Florida wilderness park as the search continued for clues in the slaying of Gabby Petito, a Laundrie family attorney said.

Laundrie's parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, took part in the search Wednesday with the FBI and police from North Port, Florida, more than a month after Laundrie was reported missing.

“After a brief search off a trail that Brian frequented some articles belonging to Brian were found,” attorney Steven Bertolino said in a text to The Associated Press. “As of now law enforcement is conducting a more thorough investigation of that area.”

No other details were immediately available. The Sarasota County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed they had been summoned to the reserve but would not comment further.

Laundrie, 23, is a person of interest in the killing of Petito, who was reported missing Sept. 11 by her parents while the couple was on a cross-country trip out West.

The case generated enormous public interest but also raised uncomfortable questions over the unequal attention given to the hundreds of cases of Native American and other minority women missing or murdered across the United States. Petito is white.

Petito's body was found Sept. 19 on the edge of Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park, which the couple had visited. The coroner there concluded she died of strangulation and her body had been where it was found for three or four weeks.

The couple was stopped Aug. 12 by police in Moab, Utah, after they had a physical altercation, but no charges were filed.

Laundrie returned home alone Sept. 1 in the Ford van the couple took on their trip. He was reported missing after telling his parents on Sept. 14 that he was going for a hike in the Carlton Reserve, a vast nature preserve in Sarasota County that has for weeks been a key area in the search.

The activity Wednesday was focused on the nearby Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, where television news reports showed numerous law enforcement vehicles arriving and a tent set up inside the woods. The location is where a Ford Mustang that Laundrie drove to the wilderness was found.

Laundrie is charged in a federal Wyoming indictment with unauthorized use of a debit card, which would allow authorities to arrest him if he is found alive.

It alleges Laundrie used a Capital One Bank card and someone’s personal identification number to make unauthorized withdrawals or charges worth more than $1,000. It does not say to whom the card belonged or what type of charges were made.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Florida man driving with clown mannequin had live grenade in pickup

BUNNELL, Fla. — A Florida man who was driving with a clown mannequin is accused of having a live grenade in the back of his pickup, authorities said. Louis Wyatt Branson, 65, of Palatka, was charged with driving with an expired license for more than six months, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm, weapon, or ammo by convicted felon, possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine, in addition to the original charges, according to Flagler County Sheriff’s Office booking records.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
County
Sarasota County, FL
North Port, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
North Port, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
State
Wyoming State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Sarasota County, FL
Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Florida woman accused of selling fentanyl while running drug rehab facility

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida woman is accused of selling fentanyl while running a drug rehabilitation facility, authorities said. Misty Leigh Gilley, 50, of Altamonte Springs, was charged with two counts of selling fentanyl, one count of possession of opium or a derivative with intent to sell, one count of cocaine possession, one count of possession of drug equipment, and one count of the use of a two-way device to facilitate a felony, according to an arrest affidavit by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.
FLORIDA STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Daycare owner was ‘intoxicated’ while caring for kids; arrested for unruly behavior

WORCESTER, Mass. — The owner of a state-licensed day care in Worcester was drinking on the job, according to a police report obtained by 25 Investigates. Maria De Almeida, who runs the Collins Street home day care, reportedly had “alcohol emanating from her breath” when police arrived at her house earlier this month for a call about a dispute between neighbors.
WORCESTER, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Ap#The Associated Press#Native American#Grand Teton National Park#Ford
Boston 25 News WFXT

Watch: Pumpkin thief strikes Kentucky porch

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Halloween is a few days away, but there are some who want their treats early. A man in Georgetown, Kentucky, got a real treat when he reviewed his doorbell camera on Tuesday, WAVE-TV reported. The pumpkins the man left on his front porch as Halloween decorations were...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

US ends immigration arrests at schools, 'protected' areas

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. immigration authorities will no longer make routine arrests at schools, hospitals or a range of other “protected” areas, under new guidelines released Wednesday by the Department of Homeland Security. As part of a further effort to make immigration more targeted, agents and officers are being...
IMMIGRATION
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
61K+
Followers
73K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy