In a move that is both expected and unexpected, the Nintendo Switch has lost its crown in NPD's September 2021 results. While PS5 sales were unspecified, it was both the best-selling hardware platform in both units and dollars. Previously up until this point for this year, the PS5 had been 2021's leader in dollars while the Nintendo Switch was 2021's leader in units. That's still the case, but with PS5 sales eclipsing the Switch's for September and with the holidays coming up, perhaps that will change by the end of the year.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO