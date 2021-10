With the GTA Trilogy confirmed for release on November 11th (digitally, with a physical release coming in December), this has clearly, and rather unexpectedly I might add, become of the most hotly anticipated gaming releases left for 2021. – If you are, however, planning on playing this on your PC (or laptop if you prefer), you might be wondering just how much this new graphical coat of gloss will be upping the titles original (and significantly outdated) PC requirements.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO