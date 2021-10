The culvert project on Highway 88 at Irish Town Road might go into nearly November, according to Caltrans District 10 officials. The resident engineer let Caltrans know that all of the box culverts have been installed, and crews started backfilling on Tuesday, October 10. Paving work should start next week. They may need 10 to 12 additional working shifts to complete the project, so Caltrans might be looking at the first or second week of November, weather permitting, to complete the project.

AMADOR COUNTY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO