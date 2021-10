One lap finishes, and another begins. Just hours after Energica’s announcement that it would pull out of the MotoE World Cup after the 2022 season, now it’s official that, starting in 2023 and running through 2026, Ducati will step in and supply the bikes for the series. (Inaugurated in 2019, the MotoE World Cup, for those who need a reminder, is an FIM MotoGP support class racing electric motorcycles.) While huge news, it’s not without precedent: Ducati has been playing with Class 1 electric-assist bicycles since 2019, when it teamed up with Thok E-Bikes to co-produce the sophisticated TK01-RR. Class 1 bicycles are a big success, especially in Europe, and that hasn’t gone unnoticed in Borgo Panigale.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO