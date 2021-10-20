CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How I Live With Sleep Apnea

By Brian Lamacraft
WebMD
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you have sleep apnea, it can interfere with your life. You may feel tired, have a lack of motivation, or otherwise not feel all that well. It’s important to take the time to look after yourself when you have this condition. Here are some things I do that may help...

blogs.webmd.com

Best Sleeping Position for Lower Back Pain, Sleep Apnea, and More

According to experts, there's no one-size-fits-all answer. Here's how to find the best sleeping position for you. You probably already know sleep is an important part of overall well-being and there are a lot of factors that contribute to how well you sleep. One of the most important factors is your sleep position. According to Cheryl Memmini, a clinical sleep educator with Northwestern Medicine Sleep Services in Illinois, whether you lie on your back, side, or belly in bed can impact both how deeply you sleep at night and how you feel the next day.
Thrive Global

Foods to Eat Before Bed for Better Sleep

Let’s face it—lack of sleep can make your whole day harder. Dragging through your day can take a toll on all aspects of your life—your work, relationships, and self-care are all likely to suffer without adequate amounts of Zzz’s. Research shows inadequate sleep can affect your mood, appetite, focus, and...
24/7 Wall St.

Bad Night’s Sleep Could Be a Symptom of These Health Problems

A third of American adults say they sleep less than the recommended seven to nine hours. The optimal amount of sleep is highly dependent on the individual, but most people would likely be happier and healthier if they had between 60 and 90 minutes more sleep per night, according to the American Psychological Association. But […]
Thrive Global

How Sleep Strengthen Your Productivity

Many people these days are indeed working long hours with little sleep. And while this may seem productive, more often than not, it has the opposite effect of making you sluggish rather than effective. When you are tired, your brain is unable to concentrate on anything that requires cognitive engagement effectively. This means that being tired can negatively impact your productivity in any area of work or study. That’s why it’s so important to prioritize getting more sleep over working longer hours.
marksdailyapple.com

Ask a Health Coach: Why Can’t I Sleep?

“I’ve been going to bed at 10 p.m. and waking up at 6 a.m. for a few weeks. For some reason, I’ve started waking at 3:15 a.m. and can’t go back to sleep. Any ideas on what’s causing it?”. Almost half of all adults struggle with insomnia1 to some degree,...
roseautimes.com

While I was Sleeping

Sleep is so important. I have difficulty with this at times and have often started my day at 4 a.m. Two Tylenol PMs will usually start my night, then an Aleve might join in. I have tried Melatonin, a person can get very vivid crazy dreams. With Melatonin, whatever is in your subconscious may rise too the surface which is not very restful. Maybe its my age, or maybe I can't shut down my brain. They say watching TV gives you to much input. I sometimes fall asleep with the TV on. I am not sure that there are any good answers to this. Joe says that when you are older you need more sleep. I thou...
Medical News Today

Hypertension, gut bacteria, and sleep apnea: Is there a link?

Before taking a look at the bonds between these three seemingly unconnected things, we should start with an explainer: What is sleep apnea?. Central apnea, which is relatively rare, occurs when the brain does not send appropriate signals to the muscles engaged in breathing. The issue here lies within the central nervous system, rather than a physical obstruction of the airway.
Well+Good

How Going To Sleep Angry Can Compromise Your Quality of Sleep, According to Sleep Doctors

All kinds of things we do in our waking hours can have implications on the quality of sleep we get: what and when we eat, what and when we drink (especially alcohol), and the environment in which we try to snooze, to name just a few examples. Perhaps unsurprisingly, your mood can also play a role; according to research and experts alike, the effects of going to sleep angry aren't the best. A 2016 study conducted by Iowa State University found that doing so can result in delayed sleep onset, sleep fragmentation, and restless sleep.
MedicalXpress

Fat in blood could be linked to obstructive sleep apnea

New research by the Freemason's Centre for Male Health and Wellbeing (FCMHW) at SAHMRI has found a potential link between obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and a type of fat found in the blood known as triglycerides. OSA is a condition where the airway closes off during sleep and so the lungs cannot oxygenate the blood adequately.
Knowridge Science Report

How to sleep to prevent Alzheimer’s disease

Like so many other good things in life, sleep is best in moderation. In a new study from Washington University in St. Louis, researchers found that both short and long sleepers experienced greater cognitive decline than people who slept a moderate amount, even when the effects of early Alzheimer’s disease were taken into account.
easyhealthoptions.com

How nighttime workouts impact your sleep

The most obvious ways exercise contributes to your well-being is by helping you to maintain a healthy weight, good muscle tone and strong bones. But a regular exercise regimen does so much more than that. For starters, consistent exercise is key to a healthy heart. Getting aerobic exercise helps lower...
spring.org.uk

A Night-Time Sign of Vitamin B12 Deficiency

Around one-quarter of people could have a deficiency in vitamin B12. Poor sleep can be a sign of vitamin B12 deficiency, research suggests. Deficiency in this vitamin, as well as other micronutrients, is linked to poor sleep quality and having to use medications to sleep by the study. Researchers have...
Sadia Kabir

How to Improve Sleep Quality

Every morning, you close your alarm, gets up, and start a new day, expecting it to be more productive and energetic than before. And it depends on your sleep quality. “Beginning of a great day begins a night before.”― Sukant Ratnakar.
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Signs you are low in Vitamin D

What is vitamin D? Our body uses it to absorb minerals like calcium and phosphorus. That makes your teeth and bones strong. Vitamin D also supports your muscles, nerves and immune system. You can get it from sunshine on your skin and from eating eggs, fatty fish and fortified foods like milk and cereal.
spring.org.uk

The Simple Technique That Lowers Blood Pressure

Simple self-monitoring of blood pressure can help motivate people to keep the level down, research finds. High blood pressure, or hypertension, is a dangerous condition that causes damage to the blood vessels and leads to life-threatening diseases such as heart attacks and strokes. The study suggests that self-monitoring blood pressure...
L.A. Weekly

3 Weird Symptoms That Suggest You Have Anxiety

Anxiety expresses itself in a variety of ways. Here are some symptoms you might be surprised to learn are indicators. Anxiety is extremely common. Although we’ve all experienced it in one form or another, it’s a condition that can express itself in a variety of ways, from overt forms, like getting nervous before a job interview, to more hidden ones, like losing your appetite when faced with a stressful situation. This at times makes it difficult to recognize.
Well+Good

How To Make Waking Up in the Dark Suck Less, According to Sleep Doctors

There’s nothing quite like the darkness of a fall or winter morning to make hoisting yourself out of bed in time for work feel like a feat. Even if you’re technically rising after the sun, the dimness of winter’s short days can make getting up tough because of the way our circadian rhythm (aka the body's 24-hour sleep-wake cycle) aligns with light. In fact, that connection to light is why several of the best strategies for how to wake up when it’s still dark outside revolve around boosting your light exposure in the morning and daytime, and then minimizing it at night.
Well+Good

How Better Sleep Can Positively Impact Your P.M. Snack Choices

The analysis published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics looked at the between-meal eating behaviors of nearly 20,000 adults, ages of 20 to 60, and then cross-referenced that data against their sleeping habits, essentially dividing the group into two subgroups—one that met the American Academy of Sleep Medicine and Sleep Research Society's recommendation of at least seven hours of sleep per night, and another that did not. In particular, the team was interested in after-dinner snacking, according to one of the paper's authors, Christopher A. Taylor, PhD, RDN, a researcher and professor of medical dietetics at Ohio State University. "A lot of what's been done on nighttime eating is, 'Did you eat after eight?' which is different if you're eating dinner at 8:30 p.m. than if you had dinner at 6 p.m. and now you're snacking through the rest of the evening," he explains.
