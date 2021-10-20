CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

SolarWinds Database Mapper and Task Factory enable data professionals to accelerate cloud migrations

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolarWinds introduced SolarWinds Database Mapper and SolarWinds Task Factory as part of its comprehensive database ​​management portfolio, strengthening the company’s offering for data and technology professionals adopting and implementing DataOps strategies. With these solutions, data pros can accelerate data delivery across the organization and manage cloud migrations more efficiently....

www.helpnetsecurity.com

Comments / 0

Related
helpnetsecurity.com

How do I select an SD-WAN solution for my business?

In a time when businesses are becoming hybrid and remote, companies have been turning more and more to the adoption of SD-WAN solutions, particularly paying attention to their safety and reliability. SD-WAN adoption has also shifted from being mostly used by big organizations, to being considered by SMBs as well,...
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Brazilian stock exchange accelerates data-driven strategy

Brazilian stock exchange B3 is progressing a plan to place data analytics at the heart of its portfolio of products; a strategy accelerated with the purchase of data analytics firm Neoway. Founded in 2002, Neoway is one of the main big data and analytics and artificial intelligence companies in Latin...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Warehouse#Cloud Database#Data Management#Database Management#Solarwinds Task Factory#Dataops
itprotoday.com

Data Warehouse Automation and the Hybrid, Multi-Cloud

A data warehouse automation (DWA) tool can simplify cloud-to-cloud migration scenarios, accelerating the initial work of the migration process. In the same way, a DWA tool can simplify the design, management and maintenance of a data warehouse system in a multi-cloud deployment (that is, spanning multiple cloud service providers), as well as in hybrid (on-premises and cloud) deployments.
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

Despite large investments in security tools, organizations are not confident they can stop data exfiltration

An Osterman Research survey of 255 cybersecurity professionals (CIOs, IT managers, CISOs and security managers), exploring attitudes and perceptions surrounding data exfiltration. Most notably, the research reveals data exfiltration remains a significant threat and despite large investments in security tools, organizations are not confident they can stop data exfiltration. In...
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Employers must balance productivity and collaboration tools with security

Americans are more concerned about cybersecurity than ever before, according to Unisys. The survey found that concerns around internet security (including computer viruses and hacking) rose by 16% from 2020 to the highest level of U.S. internet security concerns in the 15 years that Unisys has been running the study.
INTERNET
helpnetsecurity.com

DTEX Systems provides insider threat intelligence and investigation services with DTEX I3 research team

DTEX Systems launched DTEX Insider Intelligence and Investigations (DTEX I3), an expanded investigations and research division focused on delivering insider threat behavioral studies, intelligence packages and forensic investigations. DTEX I3 brings together experienced behavioral researchers, consultants and an elite team of insider threat investigators to create intelligence-driven, investigation ready capabilities....
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
SolarWinds
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
NewsBreak
Software
makeuseof.com

3 Easy Ways to Transfer Data to a New Mac Using Migration Assistant

When purchasing a new Mac, you may ask the question: how do I get all of my old data onto the new device? The best answer is a simple one: Migration Assistant. Apple's built-in data transfer tool is intuitive, versatile, and provides a range of migration options. Wireless, cabled, and Time Machine backup methods are all available, so you can choose the solution that best suits your needs. Let's take an in-depth look at how to use Migration Assistant and the various migration options offered.
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

InfoNetworks Unified Technology Solution offers remote infrastructure for hybrid work environments

InfoNetworks’ Unified Technology Solution offers businesses managed IT services, complete network security, voice and telephony services, and connectivity via a complete package from a single provider. For more than a year, businesses worldwide have faced unprecedented global events that are dictating policies and procedures. Companies have necessarily cut key budget...
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Qumulo Certified K-432T allows administrators to manage long-term archive data

Qumulo unveiled the Qumulo Certified K-432T appliance, a new active archive platform for Qumulo Server Q. The K-432T system provides Qumulo customers with high-density archives that deliver consistent active archive performance at massive scale. The K-432T is immediately available from Arrow Electronics, Inc. As file data continues to grow exponentially,...
COMPUTERS
helpnetsecurity.com

Consilio Complete Security delivers privacy and security framework for enterprises

Consilio announced a key enhancement to its offerings suite Consilio Complete, with the launch of Complete Security. The expanded offering is a enterprise security framework that covers all aspects of information security management, including business continuity, disaster recovery, vendor management, incident management, vulnerability management with third-party PEN testing, as well as an information privacy program with a dedicated data privacy officer.
TECHNOLOGY
datasciencecentral.com

Accelerate The Move To Digital With Professional Ebook Conversion Services

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every industry vertical and the publishing sector is no exception. It has compelled authors and publishers to modify their behaviors overnight and without a prescriptive road map. Consumers are preferring eBooks and audiobooks over physical books, which is a major paradigm shift, unlike the parallel trend that it was thought to be. Another significant trend is the release of exclusively online versions first, followed by print editions only after a verified demand for the hard copy.
EDUCATION
helpnetsecurity.com

Fuze improves collaboration across the distributed workforce with platform updates

Fuze announced platform enhancements built to deliver improved communication and collaboration for the growing hybrid workforce. These enhancements include new mobile, meetings, and admin features, as well as Microsoft Teams integration updates that empower workers and enterprise organizations with the tools they need to maximize productivity and maintain business continuity within the increasingly distributed work environment.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Cloud Data Firm Informatica Raises $841M in IPO

Informatica, an enterprise cloud data management leader, this week announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 29 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $29.00 per share. The shares started trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 27, 2021, under the...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
martechseries.com

Imperva Offers Cloud Data Security Posture Service for Amazon Relational Database Service (RDS)

Identifies misconfigurations and performs a vulnerabilities assessment. Does not access production database, uses temporary, existing snapshot copy of cloud database instance. Imperva, Inc., the cybersecurity leader whose mission is to help organizations protect their data and all paths to it, introduces the Imperva Snapshot™ service, a free, fast and easy-to-use cloud data security posture assessment for Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) managed databases. New patent-pending technology identifies infrastructure and database misconfigurations and performs vulnerability assessments and data classification through a data-aware technique, which does not rely solely on the available cloud vendor Application Programming Interfaces (APIs). Security, compliance, risk, and privacy teams need visibility into the security and risk posture of their managed cloud databases to identify, assess and address their overall data security posture and degree of exposure to data breaches.
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

The CISO’s guide to third-party security management

Managing the security of your third parties is crucial, but security assessments are riddled with problems, including a lack of context, scalability and relevance. How can you build an effective process?. In this comprehensive guide, we provide the direction you need to make your organization’s third-party security program efficient and...
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

SUSE acquires NeuVector to strengthen container management security for customers

SUSE announced the acquisition of NeuVector, a container security company that delivers end-to-end security, from DevOps pipeline vulnerability protection to automated security and compliance in production. Security and compliance have been a long-term focus for Rancher. Some of the most popular features of Rancher, for example, are centralized authentication, RBAC,...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Wipro Partners With Micro Focus To Streamline Legacy Apps Migration To Cloud

New Lab in Sydney to help customers in A/NZ drive business results by simplifying cloud adoption. Wipro Limited a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, is partnering with Micro Focus to launch the Legacy Migration and Modernisation Lab collaborating with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This lab, hosted at Wipro’s AWS Launchpad in Parramatta, Australia, will allow companies in Australia and New Zealand (A/NZ) to experience hands-on demonstration of tools and accelerators that can help optimise mainframe application capabilities for the cloud.
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

Is offensive testing the way for enterprises to finally be ahead of adversaries?

The one principle the cyber-security industry is founded on is that defenders are always a step behind the hackers. Solutions are developed (FW, AV and onwards), technologies introduced (VMs, LB’s, microservices) practices emerge (DevSecOps anyone?) and yet – adversaries always find new ways. They bypass the IPS, prove WAF is not enough, exploit the endpoint – or all together in a single campaign all the way to the crown jewels.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy