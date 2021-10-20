Public Notices

WASHINGTON (7News) — Some people may have medical and religious reasons which prevent them from getting a vaccine -- but what about the COVID-19 vaccine?. 7News previously explored your chances of getting a medical exemption, but, how likely are you to be granted a religious exemption from a government agency or company’s COVID vaccine mandate?
A federal judge in New York granted a preliminary injunction Tuesday in favor of 17 health care workers applying for religious exemptions to the state's COVID-19 mandate. U.S. District Judge David Hurd's injunction, which is effective statewide, temporarily bars New York State from forcing employers to fire medical workers seeking a religious exemption.
A federal judge in Utica sided with 17 health care workers who object to New York State's vaccine mandate for health workers on religious grounds. Governor Kathy Hochul said the decision has an "impact on our ability to help people."
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – Gov. JB Pritzker has announced the largest union agreement involving vaccines. This comes as Illinois is continuing progress as the vaccination leader of the Midwest. The agreement will put vaccines in the arms of 7,800 state employees who are represented by AFSCME. Nearly 10,000 state workers are now covered under union […]
Capitol riot defendants have been complaining about the conditions in the Washington, D.C., jail where they’re being held. One judge isn’t having it. “They’re running a jail, not a hotel,” Judge Emmitt Sullivan said in a hearing on Wednesday. “Some people want hotel services.”
Some judges have been noting that they’re working with the D.C. jail to improve conditions, according to CNN, but Sullivan alleged many of the claims should be directed toward the jail, not brought up in court.
One such case is that of Christopher Worrell, a member of the Proud Boys who is claiming mistreatment. The Department of Justice...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s vaccine mandate for all city employees went into effect this week. Employees are required to show proof of vaccination or conduct weekly COVID-19 testing.
The latest figures from the mayor’s office show that as of Wednesday morning, 56% of employees have uploaded proof of vaccination. That is a 3% increase from the previous day. But that leaves thousands of city employees whose status is still unknown. Of the city’s approximately 13,600 employees, about 5,900 of them have not provided proof that they have the shot.
Cities like New York and Chicago will put workers on unpaid leave if...
Over the weekend, news reports filtered out that the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries had met in "secret" to create a new set of regulations. According to published reports, these new rules would allow Gov. Inslee to potentially extend his vaccine mandate to private businesses. Previously, we've only seen public workers such as WSP, medical, firefighters etc.
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (AP) – Another group of workers is suing Los Alamos National Laboratory over its COVID-19 vaccine mandate, arguing that the requirement discriminates against employees who sought religious or medical exemptions. The complaint was filed Friday in federal court by the Thomas More Society, a Chicago-based law firm, on behalf of eight workers. Under the lab’s […]
(The Center Square) – Illinois lawmakers are poised to take up the first changes to state law concerning COVID-19 and vaccine mandates. A House amendment to Senate Bill 1169 says it’s not a violation of The Health Care Right of Conscience Act to require COVID-19 vaccines and allows someone to be terminated for such a reason.
The state Supreme Court on Thursday agreed with a lower court that the city of Pittsburgh didn’t have the authority in 2015 to pass an ordinance barring landlords from discriminating against tenants who used federally subsidized housing vouchers. City Council passed the ordinance to protect those with “Section 8” housing...
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton, has announced the inclusion of congressionally directed funding for 14 projects around southwestern Pennsylvania in the Senate fiscal year 2022 appropriations bills. Casey advocated for each of the projects to be included in the appropriations subcommittee bills. The U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee released nine of...
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — State lawmakers are continuing their road trip, looking for public input on how legislative maps should be redrawn. This week Lafayette residents will get their chance to share how the redistricting process should go. The population of Louisiana is growing vastly slower than other southeastern...
In observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn is reminding residents that his office is a resource for victims of domestic violence, and will continue to prosecute offenders to the fullest extent of the law. Flynn is encouraging victims of domestic violence, as well as those who may be at risk of abuse, to inquire […]
Applications are open for the New York State Police Trooper Entrance Exam, which will be administered from January through April of 2022. The exam will be given online at authorized testing centers for the first time in state police history, as part of an effort to make it more accessible to the general public. Candidates can choose their exam location […]
Pets are now allowed to be disputed for, in New York state's family court. On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul signed Assembly Bill 5775 / Senate Bill 4248 , into law. Th goal of the bill, also known as the "pet custody bill" is to change the view we have on companion animals, in the event a divorce or separation takes place, instead of ruling them as marital property.
With Election Day around the corner, I thought it might help to offer an overview of the five statewide propositions voters can expect to see on the ballot. My intention is to inform, not to persuade. Before you decide whether you’re for or against any of these amendments to the state constitution, I urge you to read the opinions of […]
Rep. Brian Higgins has announced that $250,000 in federal grant funding has been awarded to the International Institute of Buffalo and community partners through the Office of Refugee Resettlement. The congressman called the funding, which will support continuation of the Buffalo Refugee Careers Pathway Project, especially critical as Western New York prepares to welcome Afghan evacuees. “Western New York is […]
