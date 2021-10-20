Jack Nicholson Makes Rare Public Appearance for the First Time In Almost 2 Years

Jack Nicholson is a proud dad of five! Learn about his kids here with ex-wife Sandra Knight, and former partners Rebecca Broussard and Winnie Hollman. Jack Nicholson, 84, is a family fan at heart. The legendary actor shares five children with his former partners, including his only ex-wife Sandra Knight.
Los Angeles Lakers superfan Jack Nicholson is not letting anything keep him from cheering on his favorite boys from his favorite spot at his favorite venue. On Tuesday night, the 84-year-old actor made his grand return to his courtside throne inside downtown L.A.'s Staples Center to watch his NBA team's first game of the new season.
LARRY DAVID'S 'PRESENCE IS NEVER HELPFUL': Larry David explained to E! News that he was spotted plugging his ears at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 12th because the music was too loud. He told Daily Pop, “There was a speaker behind me blaring music. The reason I was there was because my friend’s fiancé, he thought it would be helpful if I came. My presence is never helpful.”
On Wednesday, Snoop Dogg officially turned 50 years old, and one day later, it appears that the prolific West Coast legend still has plenty to celebrate. In a heartfelt post shared to Instagram, Snoop took a moment to honor his wife, high school sweetheart, and business partner: Shante Broadus. As...
Some gifts are worth every penny. Drake’s close friend Future the Prince gifted Drizzy the Rolls-Royce Phantom that he used to rent and ride around in to, as he put it, “keep up appearances” back in the day. “Back in 2007 we used to finesse this Rolls-Royce Phantom rental to...
Boston, MA – Snoop Dogg is in mourning following the death of his mother Beverly Tate. The West Coast gangsta rap pioneer announced her passing with an Instagram post on Sunday (October 24), thanking God for giving him an “angel” for a mother. But as they say in the entertainment...
Megan Thee Stallion and boyfriend Pardison Fontaine are celebrating a romantic milestone!. The three-time Grammy winner marked her first anniversary with Fontaine in a sweet Instagram post on Monday, writing in the caption, "1year of fun with you 🧡" Megan, 26, included several photos from throughout their relationship, including pictures...
Snoop Dogg's mother, Beverly Tate has passed away at the age of 70. The rapper recently confirmed the tragic news on his Instagram account by posting a picture of him and Tate with the caption, "Thank u god for giving me an angel, for a mother, TWMA." The "Drop It...
Michael Jordan is well known as one of the most competitive people to ever play the game of basketball. He was a menace on the court and as a result, he came one of the best to ever step on the court. To this day, his competitive nature is the stuff of legend, and it was on full display in "The Last Dance," which didn't always paint MJ in the best light.
Soap star Michael Tylo has died. The actor, who appeared in Guiding Light and The Young and the Restless, was 72. Tylo’s passing was announced by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas where he was a film professor. His cause of death wasn’t disclosed. Over the years, the actor made an impression on viewers through roles on soaps like the aforementioned Guiding Light and The Young and the Restless as well as General Hospital, All My Children, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Another World.
Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez may no longer be together, but the retired baseball player has managed to poke fun at his failed relationship. On Thursday, Rodriguez appeared on a FOX Sports broadcast where he discussed footage of players from the Tampa Bay Rays eating popcorn in the dugout during their game against the Boston Red Sox.
Watch: Jennifer Garner Has One Hope for Ben Affleck Amid J.Lo Romance. Jennifer Garner is living large in the Big Apple. The 13 Going on 30 actress took in the sights and sounds of New York City with boyfriend John C. Miller by her side on Wednesday, Sept. 29. Jennifer and John were photographed sipping on coffee as they enjoyed a walk through Manhattan.
On Friday, the Los Angeles Lakers took their second straight loss to open the 2021-22 season. To make matters worse, Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard got into a shoving match on the sideline. After the game, Davis was asked about the matter. “Two guys, we’re very competitive. We just want...
Rajon Rondo is once again back in Los Angeles, and part of the Lakers. Rondo was with the Lakers between 2018 to 2020, during which time he helped the Lakers win the 2020 NBA championship. Rondo was absolutely spectacular during the Lakers' 2020 playoff run. He was easily the 3rd...
LeBron James and Anthony Davis were incredible during the Los Angeles Lakers season opener against the Golden State Warriors. The two stars combined for 67 points and 22 rebounds in a reminder of just how deadly a duo they can be. The same cannot be said for Russell Westbrook, who...
Just days after Drake held a star-studded bash for his 35th birthday, Toya Johnson held one for her 38th. The Tiny and Toya star hosted a Players Ball themed event for her big day, which saw some of our favourite rappers pull out their best ‘70s-inspired outfits. The birthday girl...
Ben Affleck and George Clooney are two of Hollywood’s biggest stars, but they’ve yet to co-star in a film. Clooney has directed Affleck in a few movies, most recently The Tender Bar, and they both recently discussed the experience. “We had great experience working together previously, he produced Argo with...
Before leaving the stage after feeling unimpressed by the audience's energy, the 'Laugh Now Cry Later' rapper says that 'this s**t sound so bogus' and he doesn't 'even feel this s**t for real.'. AceShowbiz - Rapper Lil Durk is not afraid to leave a situation when he's not feeling it....
ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. After LeBron James told reporters last week that he believes getting vaccinated for COVID-19 is everyone’s personal choice and not something political, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar penned an essay voicing his disapproval of James’ comments, citing how dangerous they could be.
TikTok star and comedian Huey Haha has died age 22. In a post shared on his Instagram page, it was revealed the viral star had died on October 25. “He loved and appreciated every single one of his supporters,” reads the post. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched following his death, with all proceeds going toward his funeral and his daughter. A cause of death was not initially revealed and has yet to be confirmed.
Comments / 0