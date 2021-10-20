CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Nicholson Makes Rare Public Appearance for the First Time In Almost 2 Years

 7 days ago

Here’s Johnny! Er, Jack. Jack Nicholson attended...

Radar Online.com

Jack Nicholson Seen For First Time In Over A Year, 84-Year-Old Actor Sits Courtside At Lakers Game Amid Friends' Health Concerns

Los Angeles Lakers superfan Jack Nicholson is not letting anything keep him from cheering on his favorite boys from his favorite spot at his favorite venue. On Tuesday night, the 84-year-old actor made his grand return to his courtside throne inside downtown L.A.'s Staples Center to watch his NBA team's first game of the new season.
Effingham Radio

Celebrity Gossip: Larry David, Jack Nicholson, Jojo Siwa + More!

LARRY DAVID'S 'PRESENCE IS NEVER HELPFUL': Larry David explained to E! News that he was spotted plugging his ears at New York Fashion Week on Sept. 12th because the music was too loud. He told Daily Pop, “There was a speaker behind me blaring music. The reason I was there was because my friend’s fiancé, he thought it would be helpful if I came. My presence is never helpful.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Celebrates 30 Years With His Wife Shante Broadus

On Wednesday, Snoop Dogg officially turned 50 years old, and one day later, it appears that the prolific West Coast legend still has plenty to celebrate. In a heartfelt post shared to Instagram, Snoop took a moment to honor his wife, high school sweetheart, and business partner: Shante Broadus. As...
Jack Nicholson
Snoop Dogg Heartbreak: Mom Beverly Tate's Cause of Death Tragic

Snoop Dogg's mother, Beverly Tate has passed away at the age of 70. The rapper recently confirmed the tragic news on his Instagram account by posting a picture of him and Tate with the caption, "Thank u god for giving me an angel, for a mother, TWMA." The "Drop It...
Michael Jordan Reveals The Only Athlete He Fears

Michael Jordan is well known as one of the most competitive people to ever play the game of basketball. He was a menace on the court and as a result, he came one of the best to ever step on the court. To this day, his competitive nature is the stuff of legend, and it was on full display in "The Last Dance," which didn't always paint MJ in the best light.
‘Guiding Light’ & ‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Michael Tylo Dies at 72

Soap star Michael Tylo has died. The actor, who appeared in Guiding Light and The Young and the Restless, was 72. Tylo’s passing was announced by the University of Nevada, Las Vegas where he was a film professor. His cause of death wasn’t disclosed. Over the years, the actor made an impression on viewers through roles on soaps like the aforementioned Guiding Light and The Young and the Restless as well as General Hospital, All My Children, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Another World.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Calls Out LeBron James Over COVID-19 Vaccine Comments in New Essay

ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. After LeBron James told reporters last week that he believes getting vaccinated for COVID-19 is everyone’s personal choice and not something political, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar penned an essay voicing his disapproval of James’ comments, citing how dangerous they could be.
TikTok Star and Comedian Huey Haha Dead at 22

TikTok star and comedian Huey Haha has died age 22. In a post shared on his Instagram page, it was revealed the viral star had died on October 25. “He loved and appreciated every single one of his supporters,” reads the post. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched following his death, with all proceeds going toward his funeral and his daughter. A cause of death was not initially revealed and has yet to be confirmed.
