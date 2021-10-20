SEON unveils digital device fingerprinting capabilities to counter internet and mobile fraud tactics

The Flash Drone is a brand new piece of Tactical weapon that has been introduced in COD Mobile Season 9: Nightmare update. Upon being used by a player, the drone seeks out enemies in the near vicinity and blinds anyone unlucky enough to be its target. Moreover, it has a distance of about 15 meters and a range of about 20 meters as per the in-game stats. This new tactical weapon is currently available in the new seasonal challenge in Call Of Duty Mobile, called “In Plain Sight”.

