SEON unveils digital device fingerprinting capabilities to counter internet and mobile fraud tactics

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEON unveiled modern digital device fingerprinting capabilities designed to identify and counter the latest internet and mobile fraud tactics used by sophisticated fraudsters and bots. Fraudsters increasingly use unusual device setups to speed their efforts. Device fingerprinting can combat this by analyzing users’ software and hardware configurations to determine...

www.helpnetsecurity.com

