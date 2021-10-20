Shanna Moakler Denies Shady Reaction to Kourtney and Travis Engagement: ‘I Haven’t Made a Comment’

Shutterstock (2)

Travis Barker’s ex-wife Shanna Moakler claimed she has not “made a comment” about the Blink-182 drummer’s engagement to Kourtney Kardashian after she posted a seemingly shady reaction.

“PSA I haven’t made a comment on anything going on in the world period,” the former beauty queen, 46, wrote in a statement via Instagram on Tuesday, October 19. “So, [thank you], to all my new found psychologist [sic], family therapists, spiritual counselors, momsters and desperate housewives … your unsolicited opinions from trash sites have been noted.”

Shanna Moakler/Instagram

Shanna added, “Whatever would I do without your fortune cookie wisdom [peace sign emoji].” She then shared two bikini photos shortly after her pointed message.

The Rhode Island native’s post comes days after she shared a cryptic message that fans assumed was about Travis, 45, popping the question to Kourtney, 42.

“Tupac once said: Before you ask why someone hates you, ask yourself why you give a [f—k],” read a quote that the Wedding Singer actress shared via her Instagram Story on Monday, October 18. She added a red heart emoji in her caption.

She then posted a second message that read, “Temporarily Closed for Spiritual Maintenance.”

The former Miss Universe and Travis were previously married from 2004 to 2008 and share two teenage children — son Landon and daughter Alabama. The drummer is also very close with his step-daughter, Atiana De La Hoya, from Shanna’s previous relationship with Oscar De La Hoya.

As for Kourtney, she and ex Scott Disick have three kids together — Mason, Penelope and Reign.

It’s not super surprising that fans would connect Shanna’s cryptic quotes to her talking about Travis and Kourtney. She’s been very candid about her feelings toward the A-listers’ hot romance.

“I’m very much over my ex … However, do I think some of the PDA that he’s doing with her is weird? [Yes] … The movie, True Romance, that I feel like they’ve been bonding over was the theme of our wedding,” Shanna told People in May. “Our daughter is named after the character in the movie.”

However, Shanna insisted she felt “no ill will” toward Kourtney and Travis at the time.