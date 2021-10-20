CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Season Preview: The Denver Nuggets have some work to do in order to contend

By TJ McBride
milehighsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Denver Nuggets are entering the 2021-22 season with true NBA Championship aspirations. But before they can claim to be contenders, they have some questions that need answers. First off, with Jamal Murray out for the the foreseeable future after tearing his ACL last season, the Nuggets need both...

milehighsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Top 10 Centers For The 2021-2022 Season: Nikola Jokic Has Serious Competition In Joel Embiid

The center position is starting to evolve. It had been 21 years since a center had won MVP until Nikola Jokic took the award a couple of months ago. Actually, had Joel Embiid not been hurt and missed significant time, he might have won the award instead. Regardless, two centers finished in the top-2 voting for the MVP this season. We haven’t seen centers shine like this since Shaquille O’Neal.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Gordon
Person
Jamal Murray
Person
Paul Millsap
NBA Game Highlights

Denver Nuggets | Game Recap: Thunder 108, Nuggets 99

The Thunder defeated the Nuggets, 108-99. Josh Giddey recorded 14 points, six rebounds and three assists for the Thunder, while Nikola Jokic led all scorers with 22 points (8-11 FG), 12 rebounds and five assists for the Nuggets in the losing effort. The Thunder improve to 1-2 in the preseason, while the Nuggets fall to 0-4.
FanSided

Denver Nuggets: 3 things to watch for on opening night

On Wednesday 20 Oct. 2021, the Denver Nuggets will play their first game of the 2021-22 NBA season against the Phoenix Suns, a rematch from their second-round playoff series. It’ll be the first meaningful basketball Nuggets fans have seen since they were eliminated and the start of a very interesting season. No, you can’t judge a book by its cover or a season by its opener, but there’s potentially a lot to learn from the first game of the season.
NBA
denverstiffs.com

Denver Nuggets Film Friday: It’s time to lock it in

If you’re not familiar with Film Fridays, each Friday, I’ll be looking at some recent Denver Nuggets’ games, lineups or something else from a film aspect to try and bring you a piece of content that you’re not getting somewhere else. Feel free to give any feedback positive or negative in the comments or find me on Twitter.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Denver Nuggets#Nba Championship#Acl#The Orlando Magic#The Phoenix Suns
thednvr.com

DNVR Nuggets Season Preview: How will Jeff Green fit with Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets?

Jeff Green made his way to the Denver Nuggets in free agency after leaving another contender where he played alongside Kevin Durant and James Harden. What will Jeff Green’s fit look like alongside a different type of NBA Superstar and MVP in Nikola Jokic? How does he fit with the rest of the Nuggets? Adam Mares, Brendan Vogt, Harrison Wind, and Eric Wedum come to you to break down everything you need to know about Jeff Green | DNVR Nuggets Season Preview.
NBA
Denver Post

Nuggets power rankings tracker: How national experts rank Denver entering the 2021-22 NBA season

The Nuggets kick off their 2021-22 campaign with much optimism and plenty of hurdles. The team doubled down on the belief in its talent after re-signing Will Barton, Aaron Gordon and JaMychal Green and extending Michael Porter Jr.’s contract. But is this team strong enough to contend for a title, especially with Jamal Murray still recovering from a torn ACL?
NBA
The Gazette

Paul Klee: All that matters for these Denver Nuggets is the playoffs

DENVER — This is familiar territory for the Nuggets, actually. The franchise has been in this position before, and the players see it daily in their Ball Arena roommates, the Avalanche. The Nuggets open the regular season Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns in a territory where only the postseason matters....
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
lineups.com

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns 10/20/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns Matchup Preview (10/20/21) On Wednesday, the Denver Nuggets travel to Phoenix to face the Suns in the Footprint Center. After the playoff series last season, Phoenix and Denver surely have somewhat disdain for each other, although it is likely more Denver’s disdain. The Suns swept the Nuggets in four games. There were even memes made about this after some fans got into an altercation during one of the games. In a moment of frustration, Nikola Jokic had swiped for the ball a bit too aggressively in the third quarter of Game 4. Jokic was assigned a flagrant 2 foul and thus, ejected. While neither roster has drastically changed, this game will look slightly different, especially for the Denver Nuggets, who have a few dinged-up players. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns and Deandre Ayton have not been agreeable in contract extension discussions, and it is common knowledge that Ayton is frustrated with them. Right now, Phoenix is a heavy home favorite, and rightfully so, as it swept Denver in the playoffs the last time these teams faced each other. It will be interesting to see if this game carries similar intensity to the one in Game 4 of last season’s second-round matchup.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Denver Nuggets: 5 big questions for 2021-22 NBA season

The 2021-22 NBA season will be a tricky course to navigate for the Denver Nuggets. Not only have opposing teams reemerged from the ashes with their offseason hauls, but the Nuggets will push through with the season without star guard Jamal Murray. With that in mind, here are five big...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Is Chris Paul playing against Denver Nuggets?

The finalists of the NBA 2020-21 Season are back in the 75th edition of the league in their opening match against the Denver Nuggets. Chris Paul once again leads the Suns for the second successive season alongside youngsters Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker. In their first game Suns are all set host the Nikola Jokic led Denver Nuggets at the Footprint Center. So, is Chris Paul playing against the Denver Nuggets?
NBA
timestelegram.com

Denver Nuggets at Phoenix Suns odds, picks and prediction

The Phoenix Suns host the Denver Nuggets Wednesday at Footprint Center for both teams' regular-season openers. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Nuggets vs. Suns odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. Denver's season ended last year after being...
NBA
Denver Post

Nuggets Journal: Why Denver needs more accountability to succeed this season

If defense leads to offense, a favorite mantra of NBA coaches, on some level the reverse holds true as well. When Michael Porter Jr. drilled an elbow jumper late in the first half of Wednesday’s preseason affair against the Thunder, it should’ve granted Denver’s defense time to set. It’s significantly harder to penetrate a composed defense than one that’s scrambling in transition. In this instance, all five Nuggets – starters in this case – began their trek back on defense before the Thunder had even taken the ball out of the basket.
NBA
brightsideofthesun.com

Game Preview: The 2021-22 season begins with the Suns hosting the Nuggets in prime time

What: Phoenix Suns (0-0) vs. Denver Nuggets (0-0) The road to defending a Western Conference Championship and completing work left unfinished last season begins tonight for the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center. The team returns 12 players from last year, all who felt the agonizing defeat of losing in the NBA Finals after being up 2-0. The motivation is there. The talent is there. The leadership is there.
NBA
NBA

Denver Nuggets Announce 2021-22 Theme Nights

The Denver Nuggets have announced their theme nights for the 2021-22 season, providing a range of promotions and programming for fans. Returning for the third season will be Mile High City music nights, anchored by star-powered halftime performances. Be the first to hear as artists are announced by making sure you are signed up for Nuggets Insider. Also returning are six City Edition nights presented by Western Union, featuring the 21-22 City Edition jersey – set to be unveiled on Nov. 1st.
NBA
Axios

Denver Nuggets open season as underdogs, despite track record

The Denver Nuggets start the NBA season tonight with the league's reigning MVP, a veteran coach, a cohesive team, an exciting rookie and a semifinal playoff run under their belt. Moreover, Jamal Murray, the team's star guard, is expected to return from a torn ACL injury midway through the season.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy