Early voting continues through Oct. 29 and Election Day is Nov. 2 for area elections, including the incorporation question on the ballot in The Woodlands. Voters in The Woodlands will have two questions to vote on: whether to incorporate into a Type A general law city with a tax rate of $0.2231 per $100 valuation; and whether to transfer the rights, powers, functions and responsibilities of the township to a new city with the authority to issue bonds and impose taxes. Both questions must pass to create a new city. The Woodlands Township is currently a special-purpose district.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO