Buddhism is civilisational link between India and many countries, says Shringla at Kushinagar airport inauguration

Police in the federal territory of Jammu and Kashmir registered cases on Monday under a draconian anti-terrorism law against students of a medical college for allegedly celebrating the Pakistan team’s victory over India in a cricket match.The students of Government Medical College (GMC) and Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences were booked under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, an anti-terrorism law meant for bolstering internal security but often used to throttle political dissent.The hostel wardens and managers of the medical colleges were also booked by the Kashmir police.Kashmir is at the heart of a decades-old dispute between India and...

INDIA ・ 16 HOURS AGO