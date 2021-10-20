CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Buddhism is civilisational link between India and many countries, says Shringla at Kushinagar airport inauguration

dallassun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shrigla has said that Buddhism is civilisational between India and many South Asian nations, underlining the presence of multiple countries' ambassadors at the inaugurations of the Kushinagar International airport here on Wednesday. "We have ambassadors from Bhutan, Nepal,...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Birmingham Star

PM Modi inaugurates various development projects in UP's Kushinagar

Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of various development projects in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar. Among the various projects, Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Rajkiya Medical College in Kushinagar which will be built at a cost of over...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi inaugurates Kushinagar International Airport in UP

Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh. Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries were also present at the ceremony. The Union Cabinet chaired by...
INDIA
Birmingham Star

Sri Lankan relics, Mahasangha depart on inaugural flight to Kushinagar

Colombo [Sri Lanka] October 20 (ANI): A Sri Lankan delegation including a Holy Relic entourage departed for the inaugural international flight to Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar from Colombo. The inauguration of the Kushinagar International Airport will be marked by the landing of the inaugural flight at the airport from Colombo, carrying...
LIFESTYLE
albuquerqueexpress.com

PM Modi terms Kushinagar International Airport as tribute to devotion of Buddhist society

Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday termed the facility of Kushinagar International Airport, launched today, as a tribute to the devotion of the Buddhist society around the world. Addressing the gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, the Prime Minister said that India is the...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahinda Rajapaksa
Person
Namal Rajapaksa
Person
Buddha
Person
Narendra Modi
Birmingham Star

UP's Kushinagar airport will connect place important to Buddhism with world: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that with the inauguration of the Kushinagar airport India has sent out a message across to the world that the birthplace of Lord Buddha, which is considered extremely important place in Buddhism is now accessible through an international airport.
LIFESTYLE
businesstraveller.com

SpiceJet adds Kushinagar – India’s newest airport

SpiceJet announced the addition of Kushinagar to its domestic network starting November 26, 2021. The airline will add Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh as its newest UDAN destination and connect it with the national capital. The airline will be connecting Kushinagar with two more key metros – Mumbai and Kolkata – starting December 18, 2021.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Kushinagar Int'l Airport will enable travellers to visit Buddhist pilgrimage sites, says Nepal Minister

Kushinagar [Uttar Pradesh], October 20 (ANI): After the inauguration of the Kushinagar International Airport here, Minister Counsel of Nepal Ananda Prasad Sharma said that the airport will facilitate international travellers and Buddhist devotees to visit pilgrimage sites in Kushinagar and Lumbini in Nepal too. Sharma, while speaking to ANI here,...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buddhism#Ani#South Asian#Buddhists#Sinhala
The Independent

Anti-terrorism charge against Kashmiri students who allegedly cheered for Pakistan after cricket match

Police in the federal territory of Jammu and Kashmir registered cases on Monday under a draconian anti-terrorism law against students of a medical college for allegedly celebrating the Pakistan team’s victory over India in a cricket match.The students of Government Medical College (GMC) and Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences were booked under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, an anti-terrorism law meant for bolstering internal security but often used to throttle political dissent.The hostel wardens and managers of the medical colleges were also booked by the Kashmir police.Kashmir is at the heart of a decades-old dispute between India and...
INDIA
The Weather Channel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Visit Glasgow between October 31 and November 2 for the COP26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rome and Glasgow from October 29 to November 2 to attend the 16th G-20 Summit and the World Leaders' Summit of COP-26. According to the Ministry of External Affairs officials, Modi will be participating in the 16th G-20 Summit from 30-31 October at the invitation of Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi in Rome. The Summit will also be attended by Heads of State/Government of G-20 Member Countries, the European Union, and other invited countries and International Organisations.
INDIA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Japan
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
Thailand
Country
Vietnam
Country
Singapore
dallassun.com

PM Modi participates in East Asia Summit, emphasises importance of resilient global value chain, free and open Indo-Pacific

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday participated in the 16th East Asia Summit via videoconference and emphasised the importance of resilient global value chain and establishing a better balance between economy and ecology and climate sustainable lifestyle. He stressed the importance of free, open...
BUSINESS
AFP

Thailand prepares to welcome back tourists after devastating shutdown

Hotels, street food carts and tuk-tuks are gearing up for the return of tourists to Bangkok as Thailand prepares to re-open on November 1 to fully vaccinated visitors after 18 months of Covid travel curbs. From November 1, fully vaccinated visitors travelling from more than 40 "low-risk" countries will be allowed to enter with a negative Covid result, retesting again upon arrival.
WORLD
The Independent

Kashmir students face terror law for cheering Pakistan win

Police in Indian-controlled Kashmir are investigating students and staff at two medical colleges under a harsh anti-terror law for celebrating India's loss to archrival Pakistan in a T20 World Cup cricket game, officials said Tuesday.Police said some students and staff at the government-run colleges cheered and shouted pro-Pakistan slogans during the match Sunday night, calling it “anti-national” activity.Pakistan crushed India by 10 wickets for its first-ever victory against its archrival in a T20 World Cup game in Dubai. Minutes after Pakistan won the match, hundreds of people in Kashmir danced in the streets, lit firecrackers and chanted “Long live...
INDIA
dallassun.com

Central govt is pro-farmer, industry-friendly: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said that that the BJP-led central government is "pro-farmer and industry-friendly". "Our Government is pro-farmer and industry-friendly. We see to it that the industries go ahead and sustain. Indian companies never cheat while making supplies. Our character is to maintain quality," Mandaviya said while speaking at the investor summit.
INDIA
dallassun.com

India is overachieving its voluntary target of emission reduction, Environment Minister at UN climate meet

New Delhi [India], October 27 (ANI): India is taking ambitious actions in energy efficiency measures, biofuels, sustainable transport, e-vehicles, enhancing green cover and sustainable agriculture, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, said during a virtual high-level climate meeting convened by the President of the 76th UNGA on Tuesday.
INDIA
The Independent

India slams China's new boundary law amid border tensions

India criticized China on Wednesday for passing a new land boundary law which it said could impact the two countries’ long-running border dispute.Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India expects that China will avoid taking actions under the new law that could unilaterally alter the situation in India-China border areas.Talks between Indian and Chinese army commanders to disengage troops from key areas along their border ended in a stalemate earlier this month, failing to ease a 17-month standoff that has sometimes led to deadly clashes,Chinese lawmakers approved the law at a meeting on Sunday of the standing...
INDIA
dallassun.com

Shimla in Himachal Pradesh is home to India's first oxygen-rich homes at Amila Hills

Himachal Pradesh (India), October 27(ANI/PNN): The scenic town of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh boasts of India's first real estate project where one can find oxygen-rich luxury homes at the height of 6,510 feet. Amila Group, a reputed real estate company, has established India's largest and well-organized hill development project known...
WORLD
The Independent

India's top court probes spying charges against government

India’s top court on Wednesday established a committee of experts to look into accusations that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government used Israeli military-grade spyware to monitor political opponents, journalists and activists.The Supreme Court order came in response to petitions filed by a group of Indian journalists, rights activists and opposition politicians following an investigation by a global media consortium in July. The committee, headed by a retired judge, is expected to give its findings by year-end.India’s opposition has been demanding an investigation into how the Israeli spyware, known as Pegasus, was used in India.Modi’s government has “unequivocally” denied all...
INDIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy