(CBS4) – Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic appears to have avoided any serious injury following a collision with Jazz forward Rudy Gobert on Tuesday night. Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets poses for a portrait during Media Day at Ball Arena on September 27, 2021. (credit: Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Jokic banged knees with Gobert late in the first half and did not return to the game. The initial diagnosis from the team was a “right knee contusion.” After the game Nuggets head coach Michael Malone said he didn’t think the injury was “anything too too serious.” Here's Malone's full update on Jokic via...

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO