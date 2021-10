New York Attorney General Letitia James is poised to announce a run for governor, THE CITY reported on Wednesday. Citing sources close to James, the outlet said that the attorney general’s team has been calling elected officials and labor leaders over the last few days to whip up early endorsements for a Democratic primary run next year. One source also said that James is in the midst of filming a campaign ad. Two more said an official announcement could drop any day now.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO