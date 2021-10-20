CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Garlic Buffalo Pork Burger

twincitieslive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDamon Holter, owner of Croix Valley Foods in Hudson joins us with his Garlic Buffalo Pork Burger recipe. As a lighter meat, pork is a blank canvas for a myriad of flavors in any dish, and it lends itself perfectly to be a healthier option as the main protein in any...

www.twincitieslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

New Burger Restaurant Open in Town

You can now grab yourself a burger.Amirali Mirhashemian/Unsplash. Sometimes there’s nothing like biting down into a juicy, perfectly prepared burger. There are a number of exceptional burger joints around Tucson, so no matter if you’re a fast-food lover or you’d rather sit down in a formal restaurant, there is sure to be something ready to satisfy your burger eating needs. And that number has officially expanded by one with the opening of the Little Love Burger.
TUCSON, AZ
ComicBook

Wendy's Finally Releases Strawberry Frosty in US But There's a Catch

Wendy's has become a bit of a staple in the fast food landscape, with menu items that have gained notoriety of their own. Among them is the Frosty, a frozen concoction that has been with the chain since its inception in 1969, but has only come in a handful of flavors. The elusive strawberry Frosty has become somewhat of an urban legend among consumers in the United States, as it has only been available for sale sporadically in Canada since 2010. For the first time ever, the strawberry Frosty can now be purchased in the United States — but only in a very specific way. The drink is only available at the Wendy's Hamburger Stand in Heath, Ohio, which is located inside of a Walmart store just 42 miles away from Wendy's headquarters. The location opened in early August, and it offers a number of exclusive offerings, including nuggets in Buttermilk Ranch and Jalapeno Cheddar flavors, and Frosty sundaes in Chocolate Lover and Strawberry Celebration flavors.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burgers#Cooking#Minced Garlic#Food Drink#Croix Valley Foods#The Minnesota Pork Board#Bleu Cheese Crumbles#Mayo#Buffalo Sauce
EatThis

This Restaurant Chain Is Closing Following Food Sourcing Scandal

The restaurant industry is a notoriously difficult one to make a living in. Customers can be fickle, profit margins are frequently razor thin, and a single bad review can lead to a sudden backlash against even the most popular eateries. Unfortunately, one restaurant chain is experiencing just how tough the...
RESTAURANTS
New York Post

I went dumpster diving at my local Whole Foods and found $1,000 worth of fresh baked goods, produce

A self-proclaimed “dumpster diver” has shown off her massive food haul after nabbing $1,000 worth of fancy food for free. The woman, who goes by the name Dumpster Diving Freegan on TikTok, rummaged through bins at her local Whole Foods store and found a range of bakery items, a case of baby food, and even loo roll which the store was throwing out.
FOOD & DRINKS
FanSided

Red Lobster hits the freezer aisle with a fan favorite item

It’s a fan favorite item and one we dream of when it comes to Red Lobster and guilty eats. And now, it is heading to the freezer aisle. That’s right Guilty Eats fans, Red Lobster is taking their Cheddar Bay Biscuits and bringing it to a freezer near you! Much like those take and bake rolls we love at Thanksgiving, these biscuits are frozen and ready to bake. All you really need is some butter.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Food52

Jiffy “Corn Casserole”

This is the original Jiffy Corn Casserole recipe, which first appeared in the 1960s as a recipe tear-off sheet in retail grocery stores. There are hundreds of versions of this recipe on the internet, but this is the real deal. It was later published on the first-ever Jiffy recipe box in 1976. Originally, the beloved side dish was called “Corn Bowl” and today, the brand calls it “Spoon Bread Casserole.” However, it’s best known by its nickname: Corn Casserole.
RECIPES
EatThis

Popeyes Is Bringing Back Its Massively Popular Holiday Item

Fall has officially kicked off just last week, but for many, it means it's time to start thinking about Thanksgiving plans. If you're lucky enough to have your Thanksgiving meal prepared by a friend or family member, make sure you at least bring them some wine. But for those who'll need to take care of their own turkey, we have some great news: Popeyes is bringing back their massively popular Thanksgiving turkey for another holiday season.
RESTAURANTS
tastywoo.com

This is The Oldest PECAN PIE Recipe (from 1925)

This is the oldest pecan pie recipe, which originates from 1925. In fact, the pecan pan was promoted by the company which made corn syrup (that is the 2nd-most known ingredient), after the nuts. This original pecan pie is very easy-to-make. It will take you about one hour. Ingredients:. For...
RECIPES
eatwell101.com

17 Best Appetizer Recipes for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving appetizer recipes – These Thanksgiving appetizer recipes make for easy and elegant dinner starters wether you host an informal family gathering or a fancy dinner with friends! These appetizer recipes are perfect for Thanksgiving, but also for Christmas, or any other holiday party. You’ll love all of these appetizer recipes for Thanksgiving. Enjoy!
RECIPES
brandeating.com

Review: Burger King - Garlic & Bacon King

Burger King's Garlic & Bacon King features one or two flame-grilled beef patties, new crispy garlic pieces, American cheese, thick-cut bacon, and mayo on a toasted sesame seed bun. It's normally $6.69 for a single patty version but there was a deal that discounted it to $5 in the app.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy