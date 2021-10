WINTERSVILLE — Students at Indian Creek High School learned about opportunities available to them as they map out their future careers. Jefferson County Chamber of Commerce President Tricia Maple-Damewood addressed an estimated 400 sophomores through seniors to get the word out about chamber programs which may help them get a foot in the door. She shared a brief synopsis of the chamber’s history, saying it began in 1908 as the Steubenville Businessmen’s Association and is a no-profit organization with 500 members from businesses and groups to schools and individuals.

WINTERSVILLE, OH ・ 13 DAYS AGO