CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Warm up from chilly weather with bite of chili

By Jordan Troutman jtroutman@cassville-democrat.com
cassville-democrat.com
 9 days ago

Cassville Chili Cook-Off heads back to downtown square. The chilly weather of fall brings on the annual Cassville Chili Cook-Off to help locals warm up. With vendors and, of course, chili, residents and visitors can enjoy a “classic cartoon” theme full of 60’s and 70’s cartoons. Morgan Williams, Cassville...

www.cassville-democrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
hngnews.com

Spice up autumn with Easy Pumpkin Chili

Every year, the week before Halloween, we host a little pumpkin carving party. Since I'm an enthusiast of inexpensive, nearly effortless entertaining, I'll be making pumpkin chili for our pumpkin party. I just get it in the pot in the morning to have a super simple supper ready in the afternoon. This scrumptious recipe feeds a crowd, smells divine and always gets raves.
RECIPES
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Annual Chili Cook-off will be spicing up the weekend

Move over, pumpkin lattes: A different kind of spice flavor will take center stage this month at the 17th annual Ahwatukee Chili Cook-off and Carnival Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 23-24, at Ahwatukee Park. About 800 to 1,000 attendees are expected, and it’ll feature about 20 to 25 chili booths with...
PHOENIX, AZ
countylinemagazine.com

Savory Soups Warm Up Cold Weather Days

When the weather begins to cool, it’s tempting to fill our tummies with unhealthy processed snacks or fast foods. However with a little planning we can just as easily satisfy big cold-weather appetites with these healthy soups made at home. Soups contain up to 90 percent water so they can...
RECIPES
Wichita Eagle

Pumpkin Chicken Chili will warm you up on Halloween

How is it almost Halloween? This month flew by in record speed. I don’t know why, but October is almost as busy as December. It’s time to load up on candy for the darling trick-or-treaters and make a couple of big pots of chili for the family and friends that cycle through our house on Halloween night.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Chili#Food Drink#Troutfest#Chamber#Barry County Drug Court#Habitat For Humanity#Extreme Graphics
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Very Chilly Start Monday

We were in the 70s on Saturday. Sunday’s highs were in the 60s. Monday’s highs may only be in the 50s. Some much cooler weather is ahead! Including tonight! Expect clear skies with lows in the 40s. We’ll start our Monday on a clear note, but a chilly one!! At the bus stops, kids will […]
ENVIRONMENT
WLKY.com

Weekend weather planner: From cool and dry to warm and wet

Cloudy, cool and dry to start the weekend, but we'll end up warm and wet by Sunday. Breaking down the forecast in your weekend weather planner:. Clouds will dominate the skies on Friday, which will also keep our temperatures below normal with cool highs in the upper 50s. A little...
ENVIRONMENT
Kilgore News Herald

Chilly Winds, Hot Chili: 28th annual East Texas Oilmen's Chili Cook-Off held

When weather starts to turn chilly, there's nothing more warming to the stomach and soul than a hot bowl of chili. The 28th Annual East Texas Oilmen's Chili Cook-Off took place in downtown Kilgore Thursday, and 61 participants, from oil and gas industry companies from the local area, set up their trailers and booths on Commerce Street to hand out samples of their own versions of the spicy dish so beloved by Texans.
KILGORE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WJLA

Cozy up with a delicious three-lime chili recipe

WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — As the temperatures dip, there's no better time to cozy up with some warm comfort food. And of course, chili is an autumn favorite. Take a look at this delicious fall recipe from chef Brian Theis, author of "The Infinite Feast" cookbook.
WASHINGTON, DC
wpde.com

Chilly start to the week, then gradually warming

It's a chilly start to the week as temperatures started off in the 30s and 40s Monday morning. We haven't been this cold since mid-May! If you're not quite ready for the chilly weather, the good news is it's the coldest morning we see all week. Thanks to plentiful autumn...
ENVIRONMENT
3 News Now

Warming up on Sunday

After starting in upper 30s and low 40s, we'll get to enjoy a warm up on Sunday.. Thanks to lots of sunshine during the day and a light south wind, we'll warm back into the mid 70s in the afternoon. We'll finally be back above average our average high for this time of year for a few days.
ENVIRONMENT
The Whale 99.1 FM

Time To Bid Farewell to Warm Weather

I think I've held out as long as I can. By that, I mean avoiding wearing a jacket of any kind or turning on the heat at home and in my camper. Last Friday, I headed to camp on what was an unusually warm day for the middle of October. I remember many times at this time of year, snow would fly around the same weekend at camp.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Connecticut

Sunny & Warm Today, Chilly Weekend Ahead

Today will bring a beautiful mix of sun and clouds into the state. Highs will hit the lower to middle 70s. A few showers are in store for late tonight. Cooler temperatures for tomorrow with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Plenty of sun. The cold front from Friday...
ENVIRONMENT
swiowanewssource.com

Halloween Warm Up

The Atlantic News Telegraph held its annual Halloween costume contest a few days before the actual Halloween holiday on Thursday. Because of rainy weather, the event had to be moved to the Nishna Valley Family YMCA, but several people still came out to try to take the top spot for AtlantiCash prizes. Group winner went to the Sanderson Sisters (or Jayna McEntaffer, Kyra Seddon-Coleman and Payton Seufert). Winners in the 13 and up category were Bella Brock as a hot dog vendor, Teagan Kinzie as Benny the Jet Rodriguez from The Sandlot, and Kaiden Hatley, the Onceler from The Lorax. Winners in the 7-12 category were Mirabella Gardner as Medusa, Hunter Kinzie as Squints from The Sandlot, and Jason McEntaffer as a sumo wrestler. Winners in the 0-6 category were Charles Adams as an Oompa Loompa, Piper Hatley as Grandma from The Lorax, and Serina Howrey as Minnie Mouse.
ATLANTIC, IA
WSMV

4WARN Forecast: Warm Autumn Weather

Temperatures will continue their upward trend through Wednesday. Rain is to follow. Overnight will be cool, but not as cool as last night. Count on lows in the upper 40s. On Wednesday, temperatures will skyrocket to near 80 degrees under a partly cloudy sky. Rain showers arrive Thursday. In general...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy