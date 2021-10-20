Warm up from chilly weather with bite of chili

The Atlantic News Telegraph held its annual Halloween costume contest a few days before the actual Halloween holiday on Thursday. Because of rainy weather, the event had to be moved to the Nishna Valley Family YMCA, but several people still came out to try to take the top spot for AtlantiCash prizes. Group winner went to the Sanderson Sisters (or Jayna McEntaffer, Kyra Seddon-Coleman and Payton Seufert). Winners in the 13 and up category were Bella Brock as a hot dog vendor, Teagan Kinzie as Benny the Jet Rodriguez from The Sandlot, and Kaiden Hatley, the Onceler from The Lorax. Winners in the 7-12 category were Mirabella Gardner as Medusa, Hunter Kinzie as Squints from The Sandlot, and Jason McEntaffer as a sumo wrestler. Winners in the 0-6 category were Charles Adams as an Oompa Loompa, Piper Hatley as Grandma from The Lorax, and Serina Howrey as Minnie Mouse.

