The Pandemic has impacted every aspect of a normal life, especially for those who have lost a loved one to coronavirus. To help financially, FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) is still offering funeral assistance. According to Govenor Andy Beshear, not many Kentuckians are applying. "If you are already struggling to do right by your loved one, please take advantage of this program"

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 18 HOURS AGO