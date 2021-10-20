CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt rebooting again as Jeff Capel enters fourth season

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fBrJX_0cXIqtfP00
1 of 2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jeff Capel is entering his fourth season at Pittsburgh. It still sort of feels like the first.

The Panthers have yet to post a winning record under Capel let alone reach the NCAA Tournament. They have shown a penchant for second-half fades, including a 2-10 slide last winter following an upset win over Duke that appeared to offer proof Pitt might finally have arrived.

Throw in an abnormal amount of roster churn — the Panthers have seen high-profile contributors Trey McGowens, Au’Diese Toney and Xavier Johnson transfer out over the last 18 months — and Pitt appears to be running in place.

Still, Capel believes he’s closer to finding the right formula to return the Panthers to respectability in the ACC, a formula that starts with finding players who embody the aggressive mentality that served as the program’s hallmark during its days as a Big East power in the early 2000s.

“During that time, you had guys that had a chip on their shoulder,” Capel said. “They were unbelievably together, they were tough. And they felt like they had something to prove and they played like it every day. And that’s what we have to do. We have to play like it every day.”

Something Pitt hasn’t done nearly enough during his three-year tenure. The Panthers are 40-46 under Capel, including a 10-12 mark during the COVID-19 pandemic shortened 2020-21 season.

Now they’ll have to find a way forward without Johnson and Toney. Both were part of Capel’s initial recruiting class and flourished into two of the league’s better players. It wasn’t enough for them to stick around. Toney is now at Arkansas while Johnson left for Indiana.

Capel hinted part of the issue with Toney and Johnson was a lack of buy-in on what he is attempting to build.

“We want guys that want to be a part of it,” he said.

If Capel is being honest, he knows he’s behind schedule in the rebuilding process he began nearly four years ago. He needed just two seasons in his first two head coaching stops at Virginia Commonwealth and Oklahoma to reach the NCAA Tournament.

It would be a massive surprise if the Panthers get there in Year 4. Pitt was picked to finish next-to-last in the ACC.

“We’ve had opportunities to (flip things), but we haven’t been worthy of doing it because we haven’t been together,” he said. “And so that part is frustrating. But I know we’re headed in the right direction.”

Capel believes a little more selflessness would go a long way.

“And we have to be more concerned about us than ‘me’ or ‘I’,” he said. “Our program, we have to use plural pronouns. It needs to be ‘us’, ‘we’, ‘our’ instead of singular pronouns. And so that’s what it’s going to take and it’s going to take that every day.”

JUST DO IT

The Panthers must find a way to replace the production of Toney, Johnson and forward Justin Champagnie, who is now in the NBA. The trio combined for 46.6 points, 20.4 rebounds and 9.6 assists last season and almost always had the ball in crucial situations.

That job will now fall to the likes of guard Nike Sibande. The transfer from Miami (Ohio) was limited by injury and averaged just 6.9 points per game. That number will likely go up, way up, for a team in desperate need of offense.

HORTON HEARS A HOO

Sophomore guard Ithiel Horton figures to take over the majority of the ballhandling duties with Johnson gone. Horton showed flashes last season, scoring in double figures in five of Pitt’s last nine games. The transfer from Delaware knows he needs to be more consistent.

“I feel like my impact was -- it wasn’t as I thought it was going to be,” Horton said. “Obviously I had a lot of growing to do. But I mean, it was a blessing being able just to be back on court and playing again, and I’m looking to take a bunch of steps forward this year.”

SCHEDULE UPGRADE

The Panthers open the season at home against The Citadel on Nov. 9. Their non-conference slate includes a trip to West Virginia to face their longtime rivals on Nov. 12, a visit to Madison Square Garden to take on St. John’s as well as home games against Minnesota and Vanderbilt.

Pitt opens ACC play against preseason No. 25 Virginia on Dec. 3.

______

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Jeff Capel Attending Local Freshman Phenom Alier Maluk’s Practice

On Thursday, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel will be in attendance at Imani Christian watching local star Alier Maluk’s practice, Maluk’s coach told Pittsburgh Sports Now. Maluk is a 6-foot-10 South Sudan native who lives in Baldwin and attends Imani Christian. The freshman in high school is one of the most intriguing prospects the WPIAL has seen in years, and was offered by Pitt just a few months back.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghsportsnow.com

ACC Hoops: Jeff Capel on NLI, Duke players on Mike Krzyzewski’s successor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Shortly after Mike Krzyzewski announced last spring that the 2021-22 season would be his last as the head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, the school named current associate head coach Jon Scheyer as his successor. So, essentially, Scheyer is the coach-in-waiting. Though Krzyzewski isn’t a fan...
CHARLOTTE, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

A Few Leftover Things From ACC Tipoff Including Jeff Capel Forgetting His Coach Speak For A Minute

Some of this you may have already seen but there’s one part we wanted to highlight. These are comments from the ACC’s Media Day to start the season. First, Hubert Davis talks about maintaining UNC traditions. He’s made it clear he’s making some changes but he’s diplomatic about it: “...I’ve said before that I want to travel the same road. I’m just going to do it with my own personality and my own shoes. Carolina is going to be Carolina because I believe in it and I trust it, but I’m also going to do it with my personality.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Jeff Capel Attending 2022 Top-100 Wing Yann Farrell’s Practice

On Tuesday, Pitt head coach Jeff Capel will be in attendance at Keystone Prep to check out four-star Yann Farrell, Farrell’s coach told Pittsburgh Sports Now. Farrell is a 6-foot-7, 190-pound small forward who can play the two as well according to his coach. Ranked as the No. 99 prospect in the nation by 247 Sports, Farrell is one of the highest ranked wing prospects left on the board and has become on of Pitt’s top targets as of late. Although he still does not hold an offer from Pitt, this is Capel’s second time heading out to Keystone to take a look at him directly at practice.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indiana, PA
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Minnesota State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
College Basketball
State
Ohio State
Local
Pennsylvania College Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Pittsburgh, PA
Basketball
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Indiana State
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Ohio Township, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Justin Fields’ Troubling Admission

Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears had a pretty rough Sunday. Chicago was thumped by Tampa Bay, 38-3, at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers improved to 6-1 on the season with the win, while the Bears dropped to 3-4. Fields, the rookie quarterback out of Ohio State, had his most-frustrating...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Madison Square Garden#American Football#Ap#Panthers#Au Diese#Acc
247Sports

Georgia does not want Alabama in SEC Championship Game, says David Pollack

Equipped with the nation’s top defense, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs dismantled Clemson in the season-opener and have only padded their resume since, ripping through SEC competition with four consecutive victories by 20 or more points. But that doesn’t mean everything will be easy for Georgia down the stretch, or that an SEC Championship is in the bag -- even if Alabama looks down after an upset loss at Texas A&M.
ALABAMA STATE
theutcecho.com

UT Slapped with Harsh Punishments Following Ole Miss Game

Vol fans will never forget where they were Saturday, Oct. 16 when the Ole Miss Rebels visited Knoxville. This isn’t because Tennessee shocked the nation by defeating the then No. 13 Rebels. No, something else happened entirely and, arguably, something more exciting. Pizza boxes, water bottles, beer cans and even...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
sportsgamblingpodcast.com

College Football Predictions Week 9 (Ep. 1121)

The guys (@GamblingPodcast) are back at making college football picks with their college football predictions week 9 podcast. The crew breaks down a ton of college football games from a ATS perspective including some matchups like Michigan at Michigan State, Georgia vs Florida and Penn State at Ohio State. Podcast...
NFL
NBA Analysis Network

This Cavaliers-76ers Trade Sends Ben Simmons To Cleveland

Now a week into the 2021-22 NBA season, the Philadelphia 76ers have been playing without Ben Simmons and it appears as if they will be doing so for the foreseeable future. After holding out during the preseason due to wanting to be traded, Simmons originally had shown up to the team’s facility to take part in practice and it looked like he was going to be ready for the start of the season, but then more issues occurred with the 76ers.
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Latest Zion Williamson News

It doesn’t sound like Zion Williamson is going to be playing basketball anytime soon. The New Orleans Pelicans star forward is still working his way back from a foot injury. General manager David Griffin shared the latest on Williamson’s status with ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth. The latest update doesn’t sound very...
NBA
The Spun

Nebraska AD Was Asked About Scott Frost’s Job Security

Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers entered the 2021 college football season with plenty to prove. Unfortunately, they haven’t had much success. The Huskers opened the 2021 season with a tough loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini before rebounding with two wins. The team is 1-4 since it’s 2-1 start...
NEBRASKA STATE
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Pitt ranked in the AP poll for the first time in more than a season

Many viewed Pitt’s commanding 28-7 win at Virginia Tech as a statement — and Associated Press voters agreed. Pitt cracked the AP top-25 poll on Sunday, coming in at 23rd overall. It’s the first time the Panthers are ranked in the AP poll since last September when the Panthers were 3-0.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

629K+
Followers
336K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy