The stack presented in Figure 7 now rotated to place north at the top of the figure. The dashed circle shows the location of Pluto’s limb. The graphical representation presented in Figure 1 is repeated in the upper left and lower right, scaled to match the size of Pluto’s disk in the stack. The destreaked stack in the upper-right panel of Figure 7 is repeated in the upper-right panel of this figure. The low-pass filtered stack in Figure 7 is repeated in the lower-left of this figure, but with a harder stretch to better highlight the faint pattern of Charon-light illuminated terrain. The candidate bright basin is at the center of the disk. The low-albedo south polar region is evident as the dark area right of the Charon-light terminator and at the bottom of the disk.

