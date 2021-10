How many times have you accidentally dismissed a notification? Well, if you’re like me, you did it too many times to count. If you’re getting a lot of notifications this does tend to happen. The thing is, when you dismiss something by accident, chances are you have no idea what it is. Having a notification history would be useful, right? Well, that is doable, as such a feature is built into Android, but it’s not available out of the box. In this article, we’ll show you how to view your notification history on Android.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO