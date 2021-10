Media Release – Felony Battery on a Peace Officer Arrest. On October 19th, 2021 at approximately 5:46 p.m., Monterey Police Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Munras Avenue regarding a report of an intoxicated female refusing to leave a business. When officers arrived, they observed Laura Brown, 34 years old of Salinas, strike a male in the face while standing in a parking lot. The male stated he did not know Brown, but that she had attempted to enter another person’s vehicle without permission and he intervened to stop her. The male declined to pursue charges against Brown.

MONTEREY, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO