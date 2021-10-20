CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE BATMAN Trailer

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Caped Crusader gets another gritty reboot in The Batman, the latest from co-writer/director Matt Reeves. Continuing the trend of using DC characters in standalone movies separate from their extended universe, this movie sees Batman…doing something with Catwoman, Riddler, Penguin, and all his usual allies. Beyond that, the plot is being...

The Independent

'Dune' to get sequel, with theater-only release set for 2023

“Dune” isn't done. Legendary Entertainment announced Tuesday that Denis Villeneuve s “Dune," which adapts the first half of Frank Herbert's 1965 science-fiction epic, will get a sequel. Whether that would be the case had been an unanswered question throughout the film's release, which was delayed a year by the pandemic and ultimately debuted both in theaters and on HBO Max Warner Bros. Chairman Toby Emmerich said the studio will release “Dune: Part II” in October 2023. This time, the release is expected to be exclusively in theaters. Arguing that “Dune” belonged to the big screen, Villeneuve had protested passionately...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sandra Bullock Seeks Redemption in ‘The Unforgivable’ Trailer

Netflix has released its first full trailer for The Unforgivable, the Sandra Bullock-led adaptation of Sally Wainwright’s 2009 ITV miniseries Unforgiven.  In her first movie role since starring in another Netflix movie title — 2018’s disaster drama Bird Box — the Oscar-winning actress plays Ruth Slater, a woman released from prison after serving a sentence for a violent crime. But attempting to re-enter society is difficult and complicated by a community more interested in doling out severe judgment than forgiving her past. To help her find redemption, Slater attempts to locate her estranged younger sister that she was forced to leave behind. That...
MOVIES
Variety

‘House of Gucci’ Trailer: Lady Gaga Plots the Downfall of the Gucci Family

MGM has offered another peek at “House of Gucci,” releasing a new trailer for its upcoming star-studded drama. Set to the alluring beat of “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by the British pop duo Eurythmics, the new trailer features the first meeting between socialite Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), accompanied by her husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), and the lavishly wealthy Italian family. “House of Gucci” will tell the true story of the assassination of Maurizio and the collapse of the Gucci family’s fashion dynasty. Reggiani was tried and convicted of orchestrating her ex-husband’s murder in 1998. The trailer offers a further...
MOVIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES
Complex

TikTok Star and Comedian Huey Haha Dead at 22

TikTok star and comedian Huey Haha has died age 22. In a post shared on his Instagram page, it was revealed the viral star had died on October 25. “He loved and appreciated every single one of his supporters,” reads the post. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched following his death, with all proceeds going toward his funeral and his daughter. A cause of death was not initially revealed and has yet to be confirmed.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Halle Berry’s Fighting for Her Life in the Bruised Trailer

Just saying, what if we lived in a universe where Halle Berry can be the first Black woman to win the Oscar for Best Director, too? The first (and so far only) Black woman to win Best Actress continues her career playing badass women who can rescue their sons and fight their demons with Bruised. Berry, who makes her directorial debut with the film, stars as Jackie Justice, an MMA fighter who has to get back in the ring when she regains custody of the son she left behind (introducing Danny Boyd Jr.). Friends, family, even the fighting world has given up on her. “You’re scared?” she asks her kid in the trailer. “I used to be scared, too. Sometimes I’m still scared.” Be very afraid of Berry, who worked with the fight choreographers from John Wick to look worthy of a flyweight championship. Written by Michelle Rosenfarb, the film co-stars Adam Canto, Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, and Stephen McKinley Henderson. Bruised premieres in theaters November 17 and on Netflix November 24.
MOVIES
NYLON

Here's Everything Coming To Netflix In November 2021

As temperatures drop and outdoor activities begin to wane in their appeal, many of us will find ourselves spending more and more time inside, glued to our television, desperate for something interesting to watch. Thankfully, Netflix has prepared for this very moment — in November, the streaming service plans to keep us occupied with an extensive array of new titles to choose from.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Action Flick Is Now One of the Top Films on Netflix

There are few stars in Hollywood as popular as Ryan Reynolds. Fans love the witty and charming actor, who has taken his superstardom to a whole new level after the release of Deadpool just five years ago. His new movies generate plenty of buzz, as do his various social media pages, and movie fans everywhere are consistently wondering when there will be new Ryan Reynolds titles to enjoy. The actor's next movie (Red Notice) may not be arriving until later this year, but one of his films from nearly a decade ago has recently added to Netflix, and fans have been flocking to watch one of the Reynolds projects they may have missed when it was first in theaters.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Beat Out Fellow Hollywood Legend John Lithgow for ‘Barry’ Role

While speaking about his recent Emmy-winning role on HBO’s Barry, former Happy Days actor Henry Winkler shared that another Hollywood icon almost beat him out for the job. HBO released Barry back in March 2018 to critical acclaim. So far, only two seasons of the dark comedy-crime series have aired. Unfortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic has delayed Season 3 of the show. But fans are eagerly awaiting its return, which will likely come out sometime next year. In fact, recent reports confirmed that the cast and crew have one more month of filming and the new season will be complete.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kevin Smith Says Harvey Weinstein Pulled ‘Good Will Hunting’ From Theaters Early to Pay Robin Williams Less

Kevin Smith joined the Daily Beast to discuss his new book, Kevin Smith’s Secret Stash, his relationship with Stan Lee, coming up with the name “Bennifer,” and more. During the conversation, Smith talked about an excerpt in the book where he claims that Harvey Weinstein pulled Good Will Hunting from theaters early to spite Robin Williams and mess up his deal on the back end.
MOVIES
New York Post

Fans are outraged that Zendaya is in ‘Dune’ for only 7 minutes

Zendaya stole the show in “Dune” trailers, but with only seven minutes on screen, it left something to be desired for fans. Viewers were outraged after learning she would only be featured for a very limited amount of time in the movie, which is more than two hours long. Naturally,...
MOVIES
TheWrap

Jeremy Renner Borrowed Hawkeye Costume to Wear at His Daughter’s School and ‘Probably’ Won’t Give It Back (Video)

After being the only Avenger to respect Marvel’s “don’t take anything” policy throughout his time in the MCU, Jeremy Renner finally asked permission to borrow his Hawkeye costume to wear at his eight-year-old daughter’s elementary school. But now that he’s felt the rush of taking his own little piece of the Marvel world, he “probably” won’t be giving it back.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Anya Taylor-Joy Named Global Ambassador for Dior Fashion, Makeup

Anya Taylor-Joy and Dior have made it official. The house announced today that Taylor-Joy will serve as a global ambassador for fashion and makeup by showcasing designs by women’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri and creative and image director of makeup, Peter Philips. In short: Expect head-turning Dior red carpet looks in months to come, most likely even tonight in Los Angeles where the actress is expected at the Academy Museum for the premiere of her latest film, Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho. The appointment follows a number of Dior looks worn by Taylor-Joy over the past year as she experienced a...
LOS ANGELES, CA

