Steven M. Sipple: Frost responds to Fleck's 'culture' comments, and other bye week takeaways

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost and the Huskers football team returned to work this week after their first bye week of the season. With a 3-5 overall record, and 1-4 mark in the conference it hasn’t been an easy ride through the last couple months for Frost. While the team...
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska finished its second and final practice of the bye week on Wednesday. Because the team played in week zero, they’re only allowed 7 practiced between its first and second bye weeks. Head coach Scott Frost said they only practiced twice this week to allow for...
Recruiting never stops and it’s easy to miss the top stories day-to-day. Recruiting analyst Greg Smith recaps all things Nebraska recruiting news, analysis and more so you never miss a thing. The bye week for Nebraska gives everyone in the program a chance to recharge and relax a bit before...
Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers entered the 2021 college football season with plenty to prove. Unfortunately, they haven’t had much success. The Huskers opened the 2021 season with a tough loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini before rebounding with two wins. The team is 1-4 since it’s 2-1 start...
Nebraska is not only playing for the eighth straight week to open up the season, but it’s also wrapping up a slightly road-heavy portion of the slate, too. The Huskers’ game Saturday at Minnesota will be the fourth road game of the season and it precedes a stretch in which they play three of their final four games at Memorial Stadium.
LINCOLN — Even his weekly TV show has a logo with oars on it. In the Twin Cities — full of embattled, inconsistent pro teams — P.J. Fleck has carved out a niche for himself and Minnesota’s football program. His “row the boat” mantra/worldview/brand/sales pitch defines the Gophers, with oars adorning walls in the bowels of Huntington Bank Stadium.
After Minnesota held on to top Nebraska 30-23 last Saturday, Gophers head coach PJ Fleck made a comment about his take on the win. “That was truly culture versus skill,” Fleck said. “That’s what I saw today. Whatever anyone else wants to say about us or our program or our culture, feel free. We’ve been called every name in the book. But culture versus skill.”
Husker head coach Scott Frost had a mid-week meeting with the media during the bye. It was a fairly lengthy discussion compared to some of these get-togethers, with Frost speaking for about 13 minutes about the state of his team, injuries and other matters with Nebraska 3-5 and needing winning jolt to make a bowl game.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska head coach Scott Frost met with members of the media following Wednesday’s practice. He discussed the focus during the bye week and the energy heading into next week’s game against Purdue. ”This team,” Frost said. “There is no quit in these guys. They came to...
Red Report: Martinez's health limited NU vs. Gophers; Frost talks talented guys 'that just miss too much time'. One note from Scott Frost centers on quarterback Adrian Martinez, who the coach says didn't run the option much Saturday because of his health.
After eight straight weeks of games, Nebraska football fans get to take a breath and enjoy a bye week. Perhaps a mailbag column can help in that regard. Let's see what's on people's minds. What is your prediction for which members of the Nebraska coaching staff return next year on...
Red Report: Frost talks recruiting; TE Fidone working his way back; NU 'excited' about freshman DB Buford. During the bye week, members of NU's staff, including Scott Frost, hit the recruiting trail: "The response was awesome," he says."
Coach Scott Frost said he feels “refreshed” following Nebraska’s bye week. The Huskers had their first week off in eight weeks but are back to work in preparation for Purdue, which Frost said he’s ready for another game with this team. The Huskers and Boilermakers meet Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.
Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
As Arch Manning’s high-profile recruitment towards 2023 intensifies, the Clemson football program has no choice but to fire offensive coordinator Tony Elliott if the Tigers want any hope of getting the five-star quarterback. If the Clemson football program wants to land Arch Manning, they have to let go of Tony...
On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
For the second straight day, Clemson has lost a player to the transfer portal. Junior running back Michel Dukes, reports confirmed Tuesday evening, has left the team with the intention of finding another place to play. Junior safety Joseph Charleston put his name in the portal on Monday. Joseph Charleston:Clemson...
Penn State football head coach James Franklin is drawing major interest from USC and LSU. Though his Penn State football team is the No. 7 squad in the country, there is a chance Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin leaves Happy Valley for a bigger job this offseason. Franklin is...
Longtime ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit wouldn’t be the man he is today without the coaches he played for over the course of his career. Unfortunately, the former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst had to say goodbye to one of his old coaches. Herbstreit announced on Sunday...
The SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum is usually in tune and well informed about all things college football. So when he talked about Dabo Swinney on Sunday in the LSU coaching search, naturally it perked a few people’s ears up. ESPN’s Matthew Barrie asked Finebaum about what he’s heard about the...
Comments / 0