Panthers' Joe Thornton receives maximum fine for slashing

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida Panthers center Joe Thornton was fined $1,875 by the NHL on Wednesday for slashing Tampa Bay Lightning forward Boris Katchouk. The fine is the maximum allowable under the league's collective bargaining agreement. Thornton, 42, was assessed a two-minute penalty for slashing with...

NHL

NHL On Tap: Thornton, Reinhart to debut for Panthers against Penguins

Lee returns for Islanders after injury, Blue Jackets, Coyotes start new eras. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the nine games on Thursday. New-look Panthers open against Penguins. Forwards...
NHL
prohockeyrumors.com

Snapshots: Kravtsov, Thornton, Bertuzzi

The New York Rangers were hoping to convince Vitali Kravtsov to return and play for the Hartford Wolf Pack, but with the disgruntled forward back in Russia, it appears as though that’s off the table. That doesn’t mean there isn’t interest in him around the league though, as Nick Kypreos of Sportsnet tweets that as many as 15 teams have inquired.
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

VIDEO: Joe Thornton Takes Really Dirty Cheap Shot On Boris Katchouk.

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers are big rivals at the moment as both teams are considered contenders and of course the Lightning are defending Stanley Cup champs. Florida added some names this offseason so that they could give the Lightning a serious push. One of those veterans was...
NHL
Joe Thornton
Art Ross
NHL

Thornton helps Panthers remain undefeated, keep Coyotes winless

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers won their sixth straight game to start the season, 5-3 against the Arizona Coyotes at FLA Live Arena on Monday. Joe Thornton scored his first goal with Florida (6-0-0), and Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist. Spencer Knight made 18 saves; he has not lost in his six NHL regular-season games.
NHL
Yardbarker

Did former Sharks star Joe Thornton sell Bay Area home?

Veteran NHL forward Joe Thornton has been trying to sell his luxurious Bay Area home for a while now but has yet to find a buyer since departing for the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2020 after spending 15 seasons as a figurehead for the San Jose Sharks. That has potentially...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins, Panthers To Honor Jimmy Hayes By Auctioning Off Special Warm-Up Jerseys

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins and the Florida Panthers will honor the late Jimmy Hayes this weekend when the two teams meet at TD Garden. Hayes, who spent time with both franchises, died suddenly at the age of 31 in August. The Bruins and the Panthers will honor the Dorchester native with a moment of silence ahead of Saturday’s game in Boston, and they’ll both be wearing special warm-up jerseys that will be auctioned off to benefit a charity chosen by the Hayes family. The special jerseys will read ‘HAYESY’ and ‘BROADWAY’, two of the nicknames that were given to Hayes during his eight-year career. Fans can bid on the jerseys online via the Boston Bruins and Florida Panthers’ Foundations. Hayes, who was a standout at Boston College before he entered the NHL, appeared in a combined 334 NHL games for the Chicago Blackhawks (2011-2013), Florida Panthers (2013-2015), Boston Bruins (2015-2017) and New Jersey Devils (2017-18) during his career. He made his way home to Boston via a trade between the Bruins and the Panthers in 2015.
NHL
#The Boston Bruins#Maple Leafs#Nhl Draft#Sharks
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL
sanjosehockeynow.com

Kypreos Reports NHL Leans Toward Kane Suspension

Twitter has become the news outlet for insiders without a news outlet behind them. Former Hockey Night in Canada host Nick Kypreos, who now does a podcast for Sportsnet in Toronto, dropped a nugget about the NHL’s leanings toward embattled San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane. Kane has been under...
NHL
San Jose Sharks
Florida Panthers
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
NHL
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
Boston Bruins
NewsBreak
Sports
hockeyinsiders.net

Report: Blockbuster Eichel Trade Brewing Between Vegas And Buffalo.

With chatter mounting about a possible grievance, it seems disgruntled Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel might finally get his wish. It sounds like the Sabres have narrowed down trade talks to just one team and there could be a trade on the table. NHL insider Frank Seravalli reports that the...
NHL
985thesportshub.com

Bruins’ Nick Foligno happy to finally be on good side of Brad Marchand feud

Nick Foligno knows as well as anyone how much of a pain in the ass Brad Marchand can be as an opponent. So the Bruins winger is glad to finally have Marchand on his side. Foligno had an amusing take on his new teammate in an interview with 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Toucher and Rich on Thursday. Foligno has something of a history with Marchand going back to his time with the Columbus Blue Jackets. He delivered a huge hit on Marchand in a 2018 game, and the two had their share of post-whistle scrums in the 2019 Bruins-Jackets playoff series.
NHL
NESN

Bruins Roll Out Largely Different Lineup From 2020-21 Season Opener

The 2021-22 NHL season officially is underway. The Boston Bruins begin their new campaign Saturday night at TD Garden as they welcome the Tyler Seguin-led Dallas Stars. Boston’s starting lineup for the season-opener most certainly looks different from their opening group for the 2020-21 season after an exceptionally busy free agency period this summer.
NHL
NHL

Boivin death has Bruins teammate Bucyk remembering 'terrific player'

Defenseman was known for punishing hip checks during 19 seasons in NHL. For nine seasons as teammates with the Boston Bruins, from the late 1950s through the mid-1960s, defenseman Leo Boivin and forward Johnny Bucyk punished opposing players coming or going. The body checks of Boivin and Bucyk were the...
NHL
NBC Sports

How the Bruins stack up in value among NHL teams

What does being an Original Six team with a streak of 14 straight winning seasons in a top-10 media market get you in terms of franchise valuation?. According to Sportico, it makes the Boston Bruins the fifth-most valuable franchise -- third-most valuable in the U.S. -- in the 32-team NHL, per data released Thursday.
NHL
Yardbarker

Anson Thornton News

The Arizona Coyotes signed goaltender Anson Thornton to a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Wednesday. The 18-year-old is currently in his first season with the Sarnia Sting of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).
NHL

