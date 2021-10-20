CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Common dialysis treatment for patients with acute kidney injury can lead to poor outcomes: Study

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], October 20 (ANI): Patients with acute kidney injury who receive continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT), a common dialysis method, have a high incidence of needing this dialysis method reinstituted after having it removed. This contributes to poor 90-day outcomes, according to recent research led by an international team of...

