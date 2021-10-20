Podcast EP 215 – Meet The Mcilhenneys – Pat and Shawn

Top Shelf Music is proud to present another epic installment of Eclectic Soundtrax, hosted by Skunk Manhattan and Victor Ramos! On today’s podcast, we are joined by Rob Hammersmith, drummer for multi-platinum selling rock band Skid Row. Rob’s musical journey began at an early age after a family trip to see Roy Orbison. Soon after that concert, he got his first drum kit and crafted a makeshift “drum cage” out of PVC pipe. He was immediately hooked and, before long, Rob was playing in cover bands in upstate New York. He quickly developed an appreciation for a solid back beat and “playing for the song”, an approach to drumming that he still considers the foundation for his style today. His early influences (and still some of his favorites to date) were drumming greats John Bonham of Led Zeppelin and Phil Rudd of ACDC. Rob also cites Mickey Curry as a major influence.
