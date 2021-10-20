CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Buddhism is civilisational link between India and many countries, says Shringla at Kushinagar airport inauguration

sacramentosun.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shrigla has said that Buddhism is civilisational between India and many South Asian nations, underlining the presence of multiple countries' ambassadors at the inaugurations of the Kushinagar International airport here on Wednesday. "We have ambassadors from Bhutan, Nepal,...

www.sacramentosun.com

Comments / 0

Related
neworleanssun.com

PM Modi to inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport on October 20

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Kushinagar International Airport on October 20. Notably, Kushinagar is the place where Gautam Buddha attained Mahaparinirvana. Ambassadors of various countries will participate in this ceremony. A special delegation from Sri Lanka will also mark its presence at...
INDIA
techgig.com

Google says India 6th most attacked country by ransomware

A Google report recently analysed more than 80 million ransomware samples submitted over the last year and a half. The report has revealed that. is at the 6th place in the list of 140 countries most affected by ransomware. Hackers aren't only demanding money today but also threatening to reveal...
TECHNOLOGY
dallassun.com

Sri Lankan relics, Mahasangha depart on inaugural flight to Kushinagar

Colombo [Sri Lanka] October 20 (ANI): A Sri Lankan delegation including a Holy Relic entourage departed for the inaugural international flight to Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar from Colombo. The inauguration of the Kushinagar International Airport will be marked by the landing of the inaugural flight at the airport from Colombo, carrying...
LIFESTYLE
neworleanssun.com

PM Modi terms Kushinagar International Airport as tribute to devotion of Buddhist society

Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday termed the facility of Kushinagar International Airport, launched today, as a tribute to the devotion of the Buddhist society around the world. Addressing the gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, the Prime Minister said that India is the...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mahinda Rajapaksa
Person
Namal Rajapaksa
Person
Buddha
Person
Narendra Modi
dallassun.com

PM Modi inaugurates various development projects in UP's Kushinagar

Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of various development projects in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar. Among the various projects, Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Rajkiya Medical College in Kushinagar which will be built at a cost of over...
POLITICS
Birmingham Star

UP's Kushinagar airport will connect place important to Buddhism with world: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday said that with the inauguration of the Kushinagar airport India has sent out a message across to the world that the birthplace of Lord Buddha, which is considered extremely important place in Buddhism is now accessible through an international airport.
LIFESTYLE
Birmingham Star

Sri Lankan delegation arrives in India to attend Kushinagar International Airport inauguration

Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa along with ministerial colleagues and a group of around 100 Buddhist monks arrived at Kushinagar International Airport to attend the inaugural ceremony of the airport on Wednesday. India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla received Sri Lanka's Sports...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buddhism#Ani#South Asian#Buddhists#Sinhala
albuquerqueexpress.com

Kushinagar Int'l Airport will enable travellers to visit Buddhist pilgrimage sites, says Nepal Minister

Kushinagar [Uttar Pradesh], October 20 (ANI): After the inauguration of the Kushinagar International Airport here, Minister Counsel of Nepal Ananda Prasad Sharma said that the airport will facilitate international travellers and Buddhist devotees to visit pilgrimage sites in Kushinagar and Lumbini in Nepal too. Sharma, while speaking to ANI here,...
LIFESTYLE
sacramentosun.com

Jaynagar-Kurtha Railway brings modernization in Nepal's railway connection, says Nepal Minister

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 22 (ANI): Nepal's Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Renu Kumari Yadav said that the Jaynagar-Kurtha Railway built with Indian assistance has given birth to a modern railway system in the Himalayan Nation. Addressing the handing-over and receiving ceremony of the Jaynagar-Kurtha cross border rail link, Minister...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Japan
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
Vietnam
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
The Weather Channel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Visit Glasgow between October 31 and November 2 for the COP26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rome and Glasgow from October 29 to November 2 to attend the 16th G-20 Summit and the World Leaders' Summit of COP-26. According to the Ministry of External Affairs officials, Modi will be participating in the 16th G-20 Summit from 30-31 October at the invitation of Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi in Rome. The Summit will also be attended by Heads of State/Government of G-20 Member Countries, the European Union, and other invited countries and International Organisations.
INDIA
The Independent

Widodo calls for ASEAN travel corridor to bolster recovery

Indonesian President Joko Widodo has urged Southeast Asian countries to speed up plans to create a regional travel corridor to help revive tourism and speed up a recovery from the economic damage of the pandemic. Citing U.N. and World Trade Organization data, Widodo said Monday that the level of restrictions in Southeast Asia was the highest in the world. With coronavirus cases in the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations now declining, those limits should be eased to allow people to travel more freely, he said.Speaking at a regional business forum Widodo urged immediate adoption of a regional travel...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Kashmir students face terror law for cheering Pakistan win

Police in Indian-controlled Kashmir are investigating students and staff at two medical colleges under a harsh anti-terror law for celebrating India's loss to archrival Pakistan in a T20 World Cup cricket game, officials said Tuesday.Police said some students and staff at the government-run colleges cheered and shouted pro-Pakistan slogans during the match Sunday night, calling it “anti-national” activity.Pakistan crushed India by 10 wickets for its first-ever victory against its archrival in a T20 World Cup game in Dubai. Minutes after Pakistan won the match, hundreds of people in Kashmir danced in the streets, lit firecrackers and chanted “Long live...
INDIA
The Independent

India slams China's new boundary law amid border tensions

India criticized China on Wednesday for passing a new land boundary law which it said could impact the two countries’ long-running border dispute.Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India expects that China will avoid taking actions under the new law that could unilaterally alter the situation in India-China border areas.Talks between Indian and Chinese army commanders to disengage troops from key areas along their border ended in a stalemate earlier this month, failing to ease a 17-month standoff that has sometimes led to deadly clashes,Chinese lawmakers approved the law at a meeting on Sunday of the standing...
INDIA
AFP

Mosques vandalised in India in protest against Bangladesh violence

Indian security forces guarded mosques in the northeastern state of Tripura Wednesday after right-wing groups attacked Muslim targets in apparent revenge for deadly violence against Hindus in neighbouring Bangladesh. Authorities have banned gatherings of more than four people in the most tense northern parts of the state while police have issued warnings about "provocative messages" spreading on social media. Tripura has a 850-kilometre (525 mile) long border with Muslim-majority Bangladesh, where seven people were killed when a mob ransacked a Hindu temple this month. The riots, sparked by footage of a Koran being placed on the knee of a Hindu god during celebrations for a Hindu festival, spread to 12 districts in Bangladesh.
WORLD
The Independent

No clearance yet for India’s homegrown Covaxin jab, as WHO seeks ‘additional clarifications’

An independent technical advisory committee of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has sought “additional clarifications” from Covaxin makers, lengthening the wait for India’s homegrown jab to get the world body’s clearance.Covaxin’s Hyderabad-based manufacturer Bharat Biotech has been awaiting a nod for the global health agency since April, when it had submitted an expression of interest for emergency-use listing.It is India’s first indigenously made Covid-19 vaccine and one of the three jabs currently being used in the country’s inoculation drive. India’s drugs control body had approved the restricted emergency use of Covaxin in January. As of 27 October, 118 million doses...
HEALTH
The Independent

Net zero goals aren't the solution, says India before COP26

The solution to climate change is not setting net zero carbon emissions targets as dozens of nations have done, India s federal environment minister said. Instead, rich countries need to acknowledge their “historic responsibility" for emissions and protect the interests of developing nations and those vulnerable to climate change, said the minister, Bhupender Yadav.India — the third largest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the United States — is committed to “being part of the solution” at the upcoming United Nations climate summit in Glasgow Yadav said. India is among the few countries on course to reach...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Anti-terrorism charge against Kashmiri students who allegedly cheered for Pakistan after cricket match

Police in the federal territory of Jammu and Kashmir registered cases on Monday under a draconian anti-terrorism law against students of a medical college for allegedly celebrating the Pakistan team’s victory over India in a cricket match.The students of Government Medical College (GMC) and Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences were booked under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, an anti-terrorism law meant for bolstering internal security but often used to throttle political dissent.The hostel wardens and managers of the medical colleges were also booked by the Kashmir police.Kashmir is at the heart of a decades-old dispute between India and...
INDIA

Comments / 0

Community Policy