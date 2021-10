[In reply to "2006 was the only bad year. It was fine in other years. Gene probably wanted the field gone " by AkronBuckJF, posted at 19:32:38 10/20/21]. the field was wet from rain/snow that morning or during the game. There were times when it had to be re-sodded during the season, which of course didn't work very well because the new sod had no chance to take root before the next game. You've apparently forgotten (or weren't around for) the controversy about the condition of the 'Shoe's natural grass in the '90s. I remember the sod repair guys running onto the field to do emergency, impromptu sod repairs during time outs specifically called for that purpose. It was an ongoing discussion between the commentators during some games back in the Dick Vermeil days and a bit of an embarrassment for the university.

