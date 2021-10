It's been a hot second or two since Deathloop launched on PlayStation 5, but Arkane Studios isn't about to abandon the title as its first post-launch has just been deployed. It's a hefty one, weighing in at 5.213GB, and it addresses all sorts of problems. PS5 specific features such as Game Help and Activity Cards have been improved, and so too has DualSense controller implementation. Alongside those fixes are Trophy tweaks and corrections for various bugs and glitches. You can even look forward to changes made to Julianna, who will no longer hear radio conversations meant only for Colt.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO