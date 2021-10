The Sunburg Heritage Arts Initiative has several workshops scheduled. Fiddle workshop: Oct. 17, 1 to 4 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church; open to all violin players of any age with two or more years of playing experience strongly encouraged; those under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Learn fiddle tunes and techniques in both small and large groups and perform in a student/teacher 4 p.m. concert at the end of the workshop. Instructors are Cristina Seaborn and Dempsey Schroeder. Maggie Harp is the accompanist on piano and guitar. Advance registration required by Oct. 11, space limited. Call Darlene at 320-599-4700.

