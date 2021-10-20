Oktoberfest fun for all

I don't know if it's the continuation of COVID or maybe that the summer weather was so nice for so long, but this Halloween season has felt like it took a while to really get kicked into gear. It could also be the fact that we were getting news about cancellations before we even had any events on the calendar. Yes, it's a bit of a weird fall without the Missoula Maze and the Missoula Haunted House being options for entertainment. But as we've moved closer toward the holiday, we've found plenty of activities that are providing fall and Halloween fun for Missoula.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 14 DAYS AGO