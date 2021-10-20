Oktoberfest fun for all

Drag out your best costumes or put on your creative thinking caps to participate in upcoming Halloween themed fundraisers. Start with the Annual Paws4You’s Howl-O -Ween at Pinecrest Gardens on Oct. 30, 11 a.m. To 5 p.m. The gardens will be haunted by four legged ghouls and their companions for a fun afternoon with tricks and treats, a costume contest, a Doggie Fun Zone Agility course, food, drinks, LIVE entertainment, a spooky kids zone and pumpkin patch. Entry is $8 per person online or $10 at gate; Pinecrest Gardens members are free.
Comments / 0