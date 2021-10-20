CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arts in the Pikes Peak Region celebrated throughout October

By Jessica Gruenling
 7 days ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- From visual arts to theater, music, and dance, the Pikes Peak Region is celebrating Arts Month throughout October.

The collaborative effort is organized by the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region to bring awareness, advocacy, and community engagement to all of El Paso and Teller Counties.

This year celebrates eight years of Arts Month in Colorado Springs and will feature more than 200 participants.

"I think Arts Month is really important to shed light on this really important sector of our community and our economy and to give a voice to a lot of people who don’t necessarily get the opportunity," said Jordan McHenry, the executive director for the Dance Alliance of the Pikes Peak Region .

Throughout the month of October, each week will put a spotlight on different types of art forms. The final week from October 24-30 will be about music and dance.

"I really hope people come out and actually understand how important it is to these people that create paintings, that create choreography, that write music. I really hope that the exposure lets them know how important it is to them and how important it is to the world," said Charley Teltschik, a dancer.

For more information on Arts Months and events going on you can visit their website.

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

