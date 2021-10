An effective therapeutic treatment for acute or chronic pain needs to be convenient, easy to self-administer, and have rapid onset to provide fast relief. Pain management involves a multimodal approach that consists of using treatments from one or more clinical disciplines incorporated into an overall treatment plan. This plan allows for different approaches to address the pain condition (acute and/or chronic) and may include medication, restorative therapies, interventional procedures, behavioral health approaches, and complementary and integrative health.

