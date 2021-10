Sonic Mania originally launched back in 2017, and by all accounts, was a massive success for Sega and the larger Sonic franchise. Not only did the game finally bring back the classic 2D style of play that the original Sonic the Hedgehog games first established back in the 1990s, but Sonic Mania on its own stood as one of the most well-received Sonic titles ever made. As such, a number of fans assumed that Sega and developer Evening Star Studios, which is comprised of developers that primarily worked on the game, would end up releasing a follow-up at some point in the future. Unfortunately, according to new information that has been divulged by a well-connected source, it seems like Sonic Mania 2 instead might never end up coming about.

