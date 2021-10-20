Game 5 this Afternoon on WNAW…WBEC-AM…and WSBS…Go Sox!

BOSTON (CBS) — If you want to go see some ALCS action at Fenway Park, be on your computer at 10 a.m. Friday morning. That’s when the Red Sox will make tickets available for the American League Championship Series games that will take place in Boston. The first two games of the series will take place in Houston, but the Red Sox will bring their battle with the Astros home next week. Games 3, 4 and 5 will take place at Fenway Park on October 18, 19, and 20, respectively. There will be no waiting outside the ticket window on Jersey Street, as tickets for those playoff games will go on sale Friday, October 15, at 10 a.m. on redsox.com/postseason. All tickets will be delivered through the MLB Ballpark App. Boston advanced to the ALCS for the first time since 2018 with an exhilarating ALDS win over the Tampa Bay Rays in four games. The Red Sox won both games at Fenway Park in that series, as well as their Wild Card clash with the New York Yankees last week. **A previous release from the Red Sox stated that ticket sales would begin at noon. 10 a.m. is the correct time**

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO