The 2021-22 season is almost here but before it begins, let’s get into some bold predictions:. 1 – The Wizards fall in the standings early (again) but make the play-in tournament. There’s a lot of cooks in the kitchen in Washington. On paper, it’s a really talented, deep squad, however, on a night-to-night basis, it becomes a major challenge to get all of the talent playing time. Figuring out the team’s hierarchy caps the team’s potential early on.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO