Champions League top goal scorers 2022/23: Updated golden boot rankings
By Simon Borg,4 days ago
It's Erling Haaland alone atop the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League scoring chart after tallying a record-tying five times in a 7-0 Round of 16 second leg victory against RB Leipzig.
He's followed by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah on eight goals, but the Egypt international is out of the competition at the hands of Real Madrid in the Round of 16.
With Kylian Mbappe and PSG already eliminated from the competition, the other big threat to Haaland is Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. , who scored two goals across the two legs against Liverpool to lift himself to fourth in the table on six goals.
There's a pack of 11 players on four goals, including four Napoli players, and Bayern's Leroy Sane , all of whom are still involved in the knockouts.
The table below is updated after each round of matches beginning with the group stage. Assists are used as the first tiebreaker, and the second tiebreaker is fewest minutes played. Both are in line with the top scorer tiebreakers that European governing body UEFA implemented for the European Championships.
Champions League Top Scorers 2022/23
Updated as of March 16, 2023
*Eliminated
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Goals (PKs)
|Assists
|Matches
|Mins
|1.
|Erling Haaland
|Manchester City
|10 (1)
|0
|6
|402
|2.
|Mohamed Salah*
|Liverpool
|8 (1)
|2
|8
|624
|3.
|Kylian Mbappe*
|PSG
|7 (1)
|3
|8
|651
|4.
|Vinicius Jr
|Real Madrid
|6 (0)
|3
|8
|615
|Joao Mario
|Benfica
|6 (5)
|2
|8
|686
|6.
|Mehdi Taremi*
|FC Porto
|5 (2)
|2
|7
|613
|Robert Lewandowski*
|Barcelona
|5 (0)
|0
|5
|442
|Rafa Silva
|Benfica
|5 (0)
|0
|8
|657
|9.
|Lionel Messi*
|PSG
|4 (0)
|4
|7
|615
|Giacomo Raspadori
|Napoli
|4 (0)
|2
|5
|213
|Mohammed Kudus*
|Ajax
|4 (0)
|2
|6
|452
|Piotr Zielinski
|Napoli
|4 (2)
|2
|8
|469
|Olivier Giroud
|AC Milan
|4 (2)
|2
|8
|602
|Leroy Sane
|Bayern Munich
|4 (0)
|1
|6
|403
|Jude Bellingham*
|Borussia Dortmund
|4 (0)
|1
|7
|630
|Giovanni Simeone
|Napoli
|4 (0)
|0
|7
|260
|Victor Osimhen
|Napoli
|4 (0)
|0
|5
|333
|Eric Choupo-Moting
|Bayern Munich
|4 (0)
|0
|6
|370
|Darwin Nunez*
|Liverpool
|4 (0)
|0
|8
|401
- 3 goals: 14 players
- 2 goals: 49 players
- 1 goal: 98 players
- Own goals: 8 players
There have been 342 goals scored in the 2022/23 Champions League, including eight own goals
- Dinamo Zagreb (1): Robert Ljubicic
- FC Copenhagen (1): Davit Khocholava
- Inter Milan (1): Danilo D'Ambrosio
- Maccabi Haifa (1): Sean Goldberg
- Porto (1): Ivan Marcano
- PSG (1): Danilo
- Shakhtar Donetsk (2): Artem Bondarenko, Valeriy Bondar
Champions League Golden Boot 2021/22
The 2021-22 Champions League scoring crown was claimed by Karim Benzema . He didn't score in the final against Liverpool, but he did enough damage in the earlier knockout rounds to finish on 15 goals, two better than Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski , but short of Cristiano Ronaldo's single-season record of 17 (2013/14).
Benzema, who also won the scoring race in La Liga with 27 goals, had a magical season in the Champions League, willing Real Madrid into the final with his goals. His three goals against Man City in the semis were critical, and in the quarterfinals Benzema silenced Chelsea's home crowd with three goals in the first leg, and then he also scored the decisive blow in extra time of the second leg.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Goals (PKs)
|Assists
|Matches
|Mins
|1.
|Karim Benzema
|Real Madrid
|15 (3)
|1
|12
|1106
|2.
|Robert Lewandowski
|Bayern Munich
|13 (3)
|3
|10
|876
|3.
|Sebastien Haller
|Ajax
|11 (1)
|1
|8
|668
|4.
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|8 (1)
|2
|13
|1008
|5.
|Riyad Mahrez
|Man City
|7 (2)
|2
|12
|986
|Christopher Nkunku
|RB Leipzig
|7 (0)
|0
|6
|531
|7.
|Leroy Sane
|Bayern Munich
|6 (0)
|6
|10
|798
|Kylian Mbappe
|PSG
|6 (0)
|4
|8
|673
|Arnaut Danjuma
|Villarreal CF
|6 (1)
|2
|11
|906
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Man United
|6 (0)
|0
|7
|611
|Darwin Nunez
|Benfica
|6 (1)
|0
|10
|613
|12.
|Rodrygo
|Real Madrid
|5 (0)
|2
|11
|505
|Sadio Mane
|Liverpool
|5 (0)
|1
|13
|822
|Roberto Firmino
|Liverpool
|5 (0)
|0
|7
|323
|Lionel Messi
|PSG
|5 (2)
|0
|7
|630
|16.
|Vinicius Junior
|Real Madrid
|4 (0)
|6
|13
|1199
|Thomas Muller
|Bayern Munich
|4 (0)
|3
|10
|778
|Timo Werner
|Chelsea
|4 (0)
|2
|5
|246
|Pedro Goncalves
|Sporting CP
|4 (1)
|2
|5
|329
|Antoine Griezmann
|Atletico Madrid
|4 (0)
|2
|9
|518
|Gabriel Jesus
|Man City
|4 (0)
|1
|8
|352
|Luis Diaz
| Liverpool/
Porto
|4 (0)
|1
|13
|908
- 3 goals: 20 players
- 2 goals: 30 players
- 1 goal: 111 players
NOTE: There were nine own goals among the total of 380 scored in the tournament.
Champions League Top Scorers (since 1992-93)
Here are the top scorers for each UEFA Champions League tournament since the new format was adopted in 1992-93.
No surprise as to who the players are who have topped the list on most occasions: Cristiano Ronaldo has led the charts seven times, and Messi six. Their dominant run has happened in the past 15 editions of the Champions League, though neither has claimed the honor in the past three campaigns.
|Year
|Player
|Team
|Goals
|2021-22
|Karim Benzema
|Real Madrid
|15
|2020-21
|Erling Haaland
|B. Dortmund
|10
|2019-20
|Robert Lewandowski
|Bayern Munich
|15
|2018-19
|Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|12
|2017-18
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Real Madrid
|15
|2016-17
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Real Madrid
|12
|2015-16
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Real Madrid
|16
|2014-15
|Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|10
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Real Madrid
|10
|Neymar
|Barcelona
|10
|2013-14
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Real Madrid
|17
|2012-13
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Real Madrid
|12
|2011-12
|Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|14
|2010-11
|Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|12
|2009-10
|Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|8
|2008-09
|Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|9
|2007-08
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Man United
|8
|2006-07
|Kaka
|AC Milan
|10
|2005-06
|Andriy Shevchenko
|AC Milan
|9
|2004-05
|Ruud van Nistelrooy
|Man United
|8
|2003-04
|Fernando Morientes
|AS Monaco
|9
|2002-03
|Ruud van Nistelrooy
|Man United
|12
|2001-02
|Ruud van Nistelrooy
|Man United
|10
|2000-01
|Raul Gonzalez
|Real Madrid
|7
|1999-00
|Mario Jardel
|Porto
|10
|Rivaldo
|Barcelona
|10
|Raul Gonzalez
|Real Madrid
|10
|1998-99
|Andriy Shevchenko
|Dynamo Kyiv
|8
|Dwight Yorke
|Man United
|8
|1997-98
|Alessandro Del Piero
|Juventus
|10
|1996-97
|Milinko Pantic
|Atletico Madrid
|5
|1995-96
|Jari Litmanen
|Ajax
|9
|1994-95
|George Weah
|PSG
|7
|1993-94
|Hristo Stoichkov
|Barcelona
|5
|1992-93
|Franck Sauzee
|Marseille
|5
