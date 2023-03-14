Open in App
Champions League top goal scorers 2022/23: Updated golden boot rankings

By Simon Borg,

4 days ago

It's Erling Haaland alone atop the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League scoring chart after tallying a record-tying five times in a 7-0 Round of 16 second leg victory against RB Leipzig.

He's followed by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah on eight goals, but the Egypt international is out of the competition at the hands of Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

With Kylian Mbappe and PSG already eliminated from the competition, the other big threat to Haaland is Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. , who scored two goals across the two legs against Liverpool to lift himself to fourth in the table on six goals.

There's a pack of 11 players on four goals, including four Napoli players, and Bayern's Leroy Sane , all of whom are still involved in the knockouts.

The table below is updated after each round of matches beginning with the group stage. Assists are used as the first tiebreaker, and the second tiebreaker is fewest minutes played. Both are in line with the top scorer tiebreakers that European governing body UEFA implemented for the European Championships.

Champions League Top Scorers 2022/23

Updated as of March 16, 2023
*Eliminated

Rank Player Team Goals (PKs) Assists Matches Mins
1. Erling Haaland Manchester City 10 (1) 0 6 402
2. Mohamed Salah* Liverpool 8 (1) 2 8 624
3. Kylian Mbappe* PSG 7 (1) 3 8 651
4. Vinicius Jr Real Madrid 6 (0) 3 8 615
Joao Mario Benfica 6 (5) 2 8 686
6. Mehdi Taremi* FC Porto 5 (2) 2 7 613
Robert Lewandowski* Barcelona 5 (0) 0 5 442
Rafa Silva Benfica 5 (0) 0 8 657
9. Lionel Messi* PSG 4 (0) 4 7 615
Giacomo Raspadori Napoli 4 (0) 2 5 213
Mohammed Kudus* Ajax 4 (0) 2 6 452
Piotr Zielinski Napoli 4 (2) 2 8 469
Olivier Giroud AC Milan 4 (2) 2 8 602
Leroy Sane Bayern Munich 4 (0) 1 6 403
Jude Bellingham* Borussia Dortmund 4 (0) 1 7 630
Giovanni Simeone Napoli 4 (0) 0 7 260
Victor Osimhen Napoli 4 (0) 0 5 333
Eric Choupo-Moting Bayern Munich 4 (0) 0 6 370
Darwin Nunez* Liverpool 4 (0) 0 8 401
  • 3 goals: 14 players
  • 2 goals: 49 players
  • 1 goal: 98 players
  • Own goals: 8 players

There have been 342 goals scored in the 2022/23 Champions League, including eight own goals

  • Dinamo Zagreb (1): Robert Ljubicic
  • FC Copenhagen (1): Davit Khocholava
  • Inter Milan (1): Danilo D'Ambrosio
  • Maccabi Haifa (1): Sean Goldberg
  • Porto (1): Ivan Marcano
  • PSG (1): Danilo
  • Shakhtar Donetsk (2): Artem Bondarenko, Valeriy Bondar

Champions League Golden Boot 2021/22

The 2021-22 Champions League scoring crown was claimed by Karim Benzema . He didn't score in the final against Liverpool, but he did enough damage in the earlier knockout rounds to finish on 15 goals, two better than Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski , but short of Cristiano Ronaldo's single-season record of 17 (2013/14).

Benzema, who also won the scoring race in La Liga with 27 goals, had a magical season in the Champions League, willing Real Madrid into the final with his goals. His three goals against Man City in the semis were critical, and in the quarterfinals Benzema silenced Chelsea's home crowd with three goals in the first leg, and then he also scored the decisive blow in extra time of the second leg.

Rank Player Team Goals (PKs) Assists Matches Mins
1. Karim Benzema Real Madrid 15 (3) 1 12 1106
2. Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 13 (3) 3 10 876
3. Sebastien Haller Ajax 11 (1) 1 8 668
4. Mohamed Salah Liverpool 8 (1) 2 13 1008
5. Riyad Mahrez Man City 7 (2) 2 12 986
Christopher Nkunku RB Leipzig 7 (0) 0 6 531
7. Leroy Sane Bayern Munich 6 (0) 6 10 798
Kylian Mbappe PSG 6 (0) 4 8 673
Arnaut Danjuma Villarreal CF 6 (1) 2 11 906
Cristiano Ronaldo Man United 6 (0) 0 7 611
Darwin Nunez Benfica 6 (1) 0 10 613
12. Rodrygo Real Madrid 5 (0) 2 11 505
Sadio Mane Liverpool 5 (0) 1 13 822
Roberto Firmino Liverpool 5 (0) 0 7 323
Lionel Messi PSG 5 (2) 0 7 630
16. Vinicius Junior Real Madrid 4 (0) 6 13 1199
Thomas Muller Bayern Munich 4 (0) 3 10 778
Timo Werner Chelsea 4 (0) 2 5 246
Pedro Goncalves Sporting CP 4 (1) 2 5 329
Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid 4 (0) 2 9 518
Gabriel Jesus Man City 4 (0) 1 8 352
Luis Diaz Liverpool/
Porto 		4 (0) 1 13 908
  • 3 goals: 20 players
  • 2 goals: 30 players
  • 1 goal: 111 players

NOTE: There were nine own goals among the total of 380 scored in the tournament.

Champions League Top Scorers (since 1992-93)

Here are the top scorers for each UEFA Champions League tournament since the new format was adopted in 1992-93.

No surprise as to who the players are who have topped the list on most occasions: Cristiano Ronaldo has led the charts seven times, and Messi six. Their dominant run has happened in the past 15 editions of the Champions League, though neither has claimed the honor in the past three campaigns.

Year Player Team Goals
2021-22 Karim Benzema Real Madrid 15
2020-21 Erling Haaland B. Dortmund 10
2019-20 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 15
2018-19 Lionel Messi Barcelona 12
2017-18 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 15
2016-17 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 12
2015-16 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 16
2014-15 Lionel Messi Barcelona 10
Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 10
Neymar Barcelona 10
2013-14 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 17
2012-13 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 12
2011-12 Lionel Messi Barcelona 14
2010-11 Lionel Messi Barcelona 12
2009-10 Lionel Messi Barcelona 8
2008-09 Lionel Messi Barcelona 9
2007-08 Cristiano Ronaldo Man United 8
2006-07 Kaka AC Milan 10
2005-06 Andriy Shevchenko AC Milan 9
2004-05 Ruud van Nistelrooy Man United 8
2003-04 Fernando Morientes AS Monaco 9
2002-03 Ruud van Nistelrooy Man United 12
2001-02 Ruud van Nistelrooy Man United 10
2000-01 Raul Gonzalez Real Madrid 7
1999-00 Mario Jardel Porto 10
Rivaldo Barcelona 10
Raul Gonzalez Real Madrid 10
1998-99 Andriy Shevchenko Dynamo Kyiv 8
Dwight Yorke Man United 8
1997-98 Alessandro Del Piero Juventus 10
1996-97 Milinko Pantic Atletico Madrid 5
1995-96 Jari Litmanen Ajax 9
1994-95 George Weah PSG 7
1993-94 Hristo Stoichkov Barcelona 5
1992-93 Franck Sauzee Marseille 5
