Champions League top goal scorers 2022/23: Updated golden boot rankings

It's Erling Haaland alone atop the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League scoring chart after tallying a record-tying five times in a 7-0 Round of 16 second leg victory against RB Leipzig.

He's followed by Liverpool's Mohamed Salah on eight goals, but the Egypt international is out of the competition at the hands of Real Madrid in the Round of 16.

With Kylian Mbappe and PSG already eliminated from the competition, the other big threat to Haaland is Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. , who scored two goals across the two legs against Liverpool to lift himself to fourth in the table on six goals.

There's a pack of 11 players on four goals, including four Napoli players, and Bayern's Leroy Sane , all of whom are still involved in the knockouts.

The table below is updated after each round of matches beginning with the group stage. Assists are used as the first tiebreaker, and the second tiebreaker is fewest minutes played. Both are in line with the top scorer tiebreakers that European governing body UEFA implemented for the European Championships.

Champions League Top Scorers 2022/23

Updated as of March 16, 2023

*Eliminated

Rank Player Team Goals (PKs) Assists Matches Mins 1. Erling Haaland Manchester City 10 (1) 0 6 402 2. Mohamed Salah* Liverpool 8 (1) 2 8 624 3. Kylian Mbappe* PSG 7 (1) 3 8 651 4. Vinicius Jr Real Madrid 6 (0) 3 8 615 Joao Mario Benfica 6 (5) 2 8 686 6. Mehdi Taremi* FC Porto 5 (2) 2 7 613 Robert Lewandowski* Barcelona 5 (0) 0 5 442 Rafa Silva Benfica 5 (0) 0 8 657 9. Lionel Messi* PSG 4 (0) 4 7 615 Giacomo Raspadori Napoli 4 (0) 2 5 213 Mohammed Kudus* Ajax 4 (0) 2 6 452 Piotr Zielinski Napoli 4 (2) 2 8 469 Olivier Giroud AC Milan 4 (2) 2 8 602 Leroy Sane Bayern Munich 4 (0) 1 6 403 Jude Bellingham* Borussia Dortmund 4 (0) 1 7 630 Giovanni Simeone Napoli 4 (0) 0 7 260 Victor Osimhen Napoli 4 (0) 0 5 333 Eric Choupo-Moting Bayern Munich 4 (0) 0 6 370 Darwin Nunez* Liverpool 4 (0) 0 8 401

3 goals: 14 players

14 players 2 goals: 49 players

49 players 1 goal: 98 players

98 players Own goals: 8 players

There have been 342 goals scored in the 2022/23 Champions League, including eight own goals

Dinamo Zagreb (1): Robert Ljubicic

Robert Ljubicic FC Copenhagen (1): Davit Khocholava

Davit Khocholava Inter Milan (1): Danilo D'Ambrosio

Danilo D'Ambrosio Maccabi Haifa (1): Sean Goldberg

Sean Goldberg Porto (1): Ivan Marcano

Ivan Marcano PSG (1): Danilo

Danilo Shakhtar Donetsk (2): Artem Bondarenko, Valeriy Bondar

Champions League Golden Boot 2021/22

The 2021-22 Champions League scoring crown was claimed by Karim Benzema . He didn't score in the final against Liverpool, but he did enough damage in the earlier knockout rounds to finish on 15 goals, two better than Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski , but short of Cristiano Ronaldo's single-season record of 17 (2013/14).

Benzema, who also won the scoring race in La Liga with 27 goals, had a magical season in the Champions League, willing Real Madrid into the final with his goals. His three goals against Man City in the semis were critical, and in the quarterfinals Benzema silenced Chelsea's home crowd with three goals in the first leg, and then he also scored the decisive blow in extra time of the second leg.

Rank Player Team Goals (PKs) Assists Matches Mins 1. Karim Benzema Real Madrid 15 (3) 1 12 1106 2. Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 13 (3) 3 10 876 3. Sebastien Haller Ajax 11 (1) 1 8 668 4. Mohamed Salah Liverpool 8 (1) 2 13 1008 5. Riyad Mahrez Man City 7 (2) 2 12 986 Christopher Nkunku RB Leipzig 7 (0) 0 6 531 7. Leroy Sane Bayern Munich 6 (0) 6 10 798 Kylian Mbappe PSG 6 (0) 4 8 673 Arnaut Danjuma Villarreal CF 6 (1) 2 11 906 Cristiano Ronaldo Man United 6 (0) 0 7 611 Darwin Nunez Benfica 6 (1) 0 10 613 12. Rodrygo Real Madrid 5 (0) 2 11 505 Sadio Mane Liverpool 5 (0) 1 13 822 Roberto Firmino Liverpool 5 (0) 0 7 323 Lionel Messi PSG 5 (2) 0 7 630 16. Vinicius Junior Real Madrid 4 (0) 6 13 1199 Thomas Muller Bayern Munich 4 (0) 3 10 778 Timo Werner Chelsea 4 (0) 2 5 246 Pedro Goncalves Sporting CP 4 (1) 2 5 329 Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid 4 (0) 2 9 518 Gabriel Jesus Man City 4 (0) 1 8 352 Luis Diaz Liverpool/

Porto 4 (0) 1 13 908

3 goals: 20 players

20 players 2 goals: 30 players

30 players 1 goal: 111 players

NOTE: There were nine own goals among the total of 380 scored in the tournament.

Champions League Top Scorers (since 1992-93)

Here are the top scorers for each UEFA Champions League tournament since the new format was adopted in 1992-93.

No surprise as to who the players are who have topped the list on most occasions: Cristiano Ronaldo has led the charts seven times, and Messi six. Their dominant run has happened in the past 15 editions of the Champions League, though neither has claimed the honor in the past three campaigns.