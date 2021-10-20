Who Looked More Bangin’ At ELLE’s Annual Women In Hollywood 2021?

ELLE’s annual Women In Hollywood event once again brought out a bevy of bangers donning designer duds.

Source: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for ELLE / Getty

ELLE Editor-in-Chief Nina Garcia, in partnership with Ralph Lauren and Lexus, and supporting sponsor Laurent-Perrier, brought together honorees, presenters, artists, and Hollywood legends for this year’s dinner and awards celebration to celebrate eight remarkable women for their “creative and cultural contributions they’ve made to the worlds of music, film, television, and beyond.”

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

The honorees were in attendance including Jennifer Hudson who donned a chic Ralph Lauren suit …

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

Gal Gadot…

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

and a Van Hunt boyfriend bringing Halle Berry.

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Also seen on the scene for the 27th annual event held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles was a leggy and luxurious Ciara who wore a Monot halter neck dress with a thigh-high slit and Bulgari jewelry…

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

and a seriously stunning Jurnee Smollett who wowed in all-black.

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Missing were fellow honorees Gemma Chan, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, and Lauren Ridloff who canceled their in-person appearances due to potential COVID exposure.

Additionally, during the evening the mag celebrated the seven rising screen queens featured in ELLE‘s Young Hollywood portfolio who also rocked designer lewks. ELLE spotlighted Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley, King Richard‘s Demi Singleton and Saniyya Sidney, CODA‘s Emilia Jones, Batgirl‘s Leslie Grace, The Queen’s Gambit‘s Moses Ingram, and Birds of Paradise‘s Diana Silvers.

Demi Singleton shimmered in Ralph Lauren…

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Saniyya Sidney donned Oscar de la Renta…

Source: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP / Getty

and The Queen’s Gambit‘s Moses Ingram made waves in white.

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Looking gorgeous, girls!

Other style standouts include Lexi Underwood…

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Lena Waithe who presented Halle with her award…

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

a blonde n’ boujee Yvonne Orji…

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Nicole Ari Parker…

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

MJ Rodriguez…

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

Kerry Washington…

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

and THEE Debbie Allen who presented to Jennifer Hudson.

Source: Amy Sussman / Getty

In addition to being feted at the annual awards dinner in Los Angeles, the honorees are also featured on individual covers of ELLE’s November 2021 Women in Hollywood issue, on newsstands on November 9th.

YOU tell us; who looked more bangin’?