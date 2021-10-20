CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Mullen Non-Committal Regarding Florida Gators Starting QB

By Zach Goodall
AllGators
AllGators
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28zEPj_0cXIWOxM00

Odds are, Florida fans won't know who their starting quarterback is until the Gators take the field for their first offensive snap against the Georgia on Oct. 30.

At least, that was the gist of head coach Dan Mullen's message on Wednesday's SEC coaches teleconference call. Although Mullen opted for redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson over redshirt junior and incumbent starter Emory Jones halfway through UF's loss to LSU this past weekend, the head coach is seemingly in no rush to make that move official for future contests.

"We're really fortunate. We have two really good quarterbacks here," Mullen remarked. "We've played them both in every game they've been healthy. I see us continuing down that path."

Mullen has made similar statements throughout the season, acknowledging that Florida has two starting-caliber quarterbacks and that he is thankful the Gators are in that position. But reporters on the call didn't bite on the non-answer and proceeded to ask Mullen about Jones' job security.

"Like everything, we'll look at everything. We evaluate everything that we do all the time," Mullen said. "Both guys have played a bunch, they have experience, you have two guys that are a pretty good combination out on the field together.

"I'm never going to get into the strategy of what we're going to do in the game," Mullen continued as reporters pressed on. "Like I said, we played both quarterbacks in every game and I'm not really going to get into the strategy of when I'm going to play the different guys. I'm not going to tell you what the first play of the game is, if that's what you're asking."

However, Mullen's non-answer regarding a starting quarterback could raise some eyebrows with additional context. He has, specifically, previously gotten into the strategy of what Florida was going to do in a game at quarterback this season.

Mullen made waves earlier in the season when he was asked a similar question to the ones he's being asked now. When reporters inquired if Jones would remain Florida's starting quarterback after he was outperformed by Richardson against USF, Mullen retorted with a question of his own.

"Yeah, uh, yes. Like I said, we have two really good quarterbacks. You’ll see both of them play every single game," Mullen said in September, confirming Jones' starting status while leaving the door open for Richardson to enter games. "You know what you never ask? Why don’t you ask who the starting running back is?"

Because Florida's running back rotation, comprised of three capable contributors in Dameon Pierce, Malik Davis and Nay'Quan Wright, hasn't led to a mid-game benching. Each back has been productive, hasn't committed any game-changing mistakes, and no player has drastically out-performed another who is eating into their playing time.

Those things have happened at the quarterback position, though.

Now, Mullen is refusing to give Jones the same nod of confidence that he did earlier in the season. That could mean nothing, and Mullen certainly could start Jones against Georgia after two weeks of making the Bulldogs guess. It could also mean that Mullen truthfully does not know who his No. 1 quarterback will be.

Or, although Mullen won't confirm it with his words, it could mean Florida is quietly preparing Richardson to take the first snap against UGA next Saturday.

Actions speak louder than words (or a lack thereof) sometimes, and Mullen's latest action was to replace Jones with Richardson while the Gators were losing by two possessions to LSU.

Mullen's next action will be loud, perhaps the loudest decision that he's made as Florida's head coach. But only time will tell what action Mullen will take.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
AllGators

Florida Gators Special Teams Play Has Been Uneventful in 2021

If there's one unit on the No. 20 Florida Gators football team that should operate efficiently, it's the special teams unit. Gators head coach Dan Mullen has an extensive background with the unit and has long stated that it's an incredibly important phase of football. This year, however, the Gators...
FLORIDA STATE
AllGators

Mullen to Evaluate Gators QB Situation, Faces Biggest Decision as HC

Dan Mullen faces the biggest decision of his head coaching career at the University of Florida: To start Anthony Richardson at quarterback or potentially lose his grip on the program. It seemed as though Mullen made that decision in the No. 20 Gators' (4-3) 49-42 loss to the unranked LSU...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
AllGators

Mullen Quiet on Gators' Injuries; Kaiir Elam's Status Up in the Air

Dan Mullen wouldn't disclose any injury updates with media on Monday following the Florida Gators' upset loss to the Kentucky Wildcats. “We have a bunch of guys that are banged up, so we’ll have – I’m not going to get into injuries for this week," Mullen said. "We have a bunch of guys that will be questionable. It’ll be too long for me to go through it all.”
NFL
AllGators

Mullen: Florida Gators Still 'Grinding Away' Following Loss to LSU

For the Florida Gators (4-3, 1-3 SEC) there isn't much hope at the end of the tunnel following an incredibly disappointing loss to the LSU Tigers on Saturday. Losing to LSU is one thing, but Florida lost to a team that is planning an exit strategy with its sitting head coach in Ed Orgeron, a team that had already lost all hope in its young season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Mullen
AllGators

Florida Gators X-Factor vs. Kentucky: Turnover Battle

The Florida Gators travel into enemy territory to take on the Kentucky Wildcats for their first true road test of the season Saturday at 6 p.m. As always, AllGators presents one X-Factor that could ultimately decide the outcome for Florida. In week five, it is turnovers. Both of these teams...
KENTUCKY STATE
AllGators

The Florida Gators QB Controversy Is Over

Dan Mullen wouldn't budge on his starting quarterback two weeks ago, and the head coach has zero reasons to make a change now. Until further notice, you can consider the Florida Gators' quarterback controversy over. Following an unimpressive start to his reign as the team's starting quarterback, Emory Jones has...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators Football#Basketball#American Football#Sec#Lsu
AllGators

How Can Emory Jones and the Florida Gators Fix Their Deep Passing Woes?

Throughout the offseason, Dan Mullen was adamant that the Gators would not be a one-dimensional team offensively in 2021. That was the case a year ago, but for great reason: Florida owned the best passing offense in the FBS, with future early draft picks in quarterback Kyle Trask, wide receiver Kadarius Toney and tight end Kyle Pitts posting elite production while offensive linemen Stone Forsythe and Brett Heggie provided stellar protection.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllGators

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Florida Gators Win Over Vanderbilt

The Gators bounced back from an embarrassing loss to Kentucky on Saturday with a 42-0 win over Vanderbilt. The game was a tale of two halves, but the result was never really in doubt. The Gators took a 21-0 lead into the locker room despite another seemingly lackadaisical effort. However, something changed in the second half as the Gators came out and dominated the Commodores.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Dan Mullen plays coy on Florida's starting quarterback vs. Georgia

Dan Mullen has yet to reveal who will start for quarterback for the Florida Gators in Saturday’s highly-anticipated showdown vs. Georgia. On Wednesday, Mullen was asked about the quarterback situation vs. the Bulldogs and the Florida head coach gave a vague, yet clearly coy response. “We will play a quarterback...
FLORIDA STATE
AllGators

Mullen: Florida Gators Dismissed CB Elijah Blades From Program

Reports surfaced on Sunday that cornerback Elijah Blades had departed from the Florida Gators football program, for reasons unknown. The reasons remain unknown at this time, however, head coach Dan Mullen offered some clarity regarding the situation on Monday: The decision was not made by Blades, instead, it was Mullen and the program's choice.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dan Mullen talks Georgia defense, QB plan, Kaiir Elam's return

Dan Mullen knows his Florida offense will have its hands full Saturday against what has been a dominant Georgia defense this season. The Gators coach was asked Wednesday where he thought the Bulldogs had improved the most from a year ago. “Looking at them, it would be the physicality of...
NFL
LSU Reveille

Scouting Report: Will the Florida Gators get their revenge for last year?

This isn’t the first time that LSU is coming into Florida week as big underdogs. You don’t need to look any further than last year, actually. Florida will certainly be searching for revenge, as LSU ended their 2020 playoff hopes. LSU is facing more than they are used to, and that certainly leans in Florida's favor. Huge injuries, players not playing with heart, plenty of noise surrounding the team’s head coach. Strictly speaking on the field, however, how does LSU stack up to the Gator’s?
NFL
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
250
Followers
672
Post
31K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy